The CrowdStrike tech outage could mean a missed payday for millions

Your payday might be delayed thanks to the global CrowdStrike outage.



The Global Payroll Association (GPA) warned Friday that millions of workers around the world “risk going without their wages” because their employers or banks rely on CrowdStrike.

Austin-based CrowdStrike issued an update late Thursday to its Falcon Sensor software, but a bug in the update hit Microsoft Windows machines, taking scores of companies offline in the process.

Melanie Pizzey, the CEO of GPA, a London-based payroll professional organization, said the group has “been contacted by numerous clients already today who have been unable to access their payroll software due to the Microsoft outage and others who have been urged to log out with immediate effect.”

Pizzey said it could have “very serious implications” for businesses and their workers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.

“We could see a backlog with regard to processing payrolls for the coming month end which may delay employees from receiving their monthly wage,” Pizzey added.

On social media, some users — particularly in the UK — griped about not being paid on time because of the outage.



Many banks in the U.S. experienced login and payment issues because of the outage. Visa, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Charles Schwab, Bank of America, TD Bank, and Zelle all experienced some problems Friday, according to DownDetector.

CrowdStrike is working on fixing the issue and emphasized it wasn’t a cyberattack.

“Our customers remain fully protected,” CEO George Kurtz said Friday on the outages. “We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption.”

