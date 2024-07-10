A Las Vegas casino has to give away $1.6 million before it closes

In This Story MGM

The Polynesian-themed casino was the Las Vegas Strip’s first ever mega-resort when it opened in 1989 and was home to Siegfried & Roy’s magic show, which ran for 14 years.

The storied casino is now set to close its doors 35 years later on July 17 — but before it ceases operations, the casino is required by law to give away $1.6 million.

Nevada gambling regulations require casinos that are closing to pay out any money it has acquired from progressive jackpot games, since most of the money was made from gamblers’ losses.

The Mirage started its promo on July 9 to give away over a million dollars.

The casino is promising to pay out $200,000 in guaranteed winnings to people who play progressive slot machines on July 9, 10, and 11. It will increase the guaranteed winnings to $250,000 on July 12 and 13. Finally, the casino is guaranteeing $100,000 in winnings on July 16th.

The drawings will start every day of the promotion from 3 pm to 7 pm. Players will need to be playing on a slot machine within two minutes of each drawing for a chance to win.

The casino is also launching a promo to give away $400,000 to table game players. To qualify players must play a progressive table game — like Texas Hold’em, Blackjack, and Baccarat — from 11 am to 7 pm on July 12 and 13.

Players will than be entered in a drawing for a prize of over $200,000 on the day they played.

Hard Rock International acquired The Mirage Hotel & Casino in 2023 from MGM Resorts International for $1 billion.

Hard Rock is closing the casino to transform the property into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, a 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel.