MongoDB Inc. (MDB) reports earnings

In This Story MDB +0.39%

MongoDB Inc. (MDB+0.39% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing reports total revenue of $2,006.4 million, a 19% increase from $1,683.0 million in the previous fiscal year. This growth was primarily driven by a 19% increase in subscription revenue, which totaled $1,943.9 million.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

MongoDB Atlas, the company's database-as-a-service offering, represented 70% of total revenue, up from 66% in the prior year. The company noted continued growth in both self-serve and direct sales customers for MongoDB Atlas.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $129.1 million, an improvement from a net loss of $176.6 million in the previous year. This was attributed to increased revenue and cost management.

Advertisement

Operating expenses increased to $1,687.2 million, up from $1,492.3 million in the previous year, with sales and marketing expenses accounting for the largest portion at $871.1 million.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses rose to $596.8 million, reflecting continued investment in product development and innovation.

The company ended the fiscal year with $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, providing a strong liquidity position.

Advertisement

MongoDB highlighted its ongoing focus on expanding its customer base, with over 54,500 customers as of January 31, 2025, compared to over 47,800 customers the previous year.

The filing also detailed the company's efforts to increase sales within its existing customer base, noting a net ARR expansion rate of 118% as of January 31, 2025.

Advertisement

MongoDB continues to invest in its global reach, with 46% of total revenue generated outside the United States.

The company addressed risks related to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and geopolitical instability, which could impact future growth and financial performance.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the MongoDB Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.