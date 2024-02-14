Money & Markets

The mortgage rate surge shouldn't worry investors and homebuyers, analyst says

The 30-year fixed rate has climbed to 7.13%, spooking consumers

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The mortgage rate surge shouldn&#39;t worry investors and homebuyers, analyst says
Image: Miks Mihails Ignats (Shutterstock)

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.13% on Wednesday (Feb. 14) after the government reported that inflation edged higher than the Fed and consumers hoped—spooking homebuyers.

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly wants to use its weight-loss drug windfall to target Alzheimer's, hearing loss, and ALS
Palantir stock tanks 13% over CEO's sell-off plans and Trump's cuts
Nvidia wants to teach you sign language with its new AI tool
Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly wants to use its weight-loss drug windfall to target Alzheimer's, hearing loss, and ALS
Palantir stock tanks 13% over CEO's sell-off plans and Trump's cuts
Nvidia wants to teach you sign language with its new AI tool
Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Mortgage rates had just begun to edge down from record highs at the end of last year and continued to fall at the beginning of 2024. But then they picked up again in mid-January and kept rising higher after Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled in an interview on 60 Minutes that interest rate cuts aren’t coming anytime soon.

Advertisement

Related Content

A home isn't the first thing Americans want when interest rates fall
The Fed's interest rate cut could boost car sales

Related Content

A home isn't the first thing Americans want when interest rates fall
The Fed's interest rate cut could boost car sales

Analysts have expected the Fed to cut interest rates around June, but Tuesday’s worse-than-expected inflation data could push that date further back. That’s usually bad news for homebuyers since mortgage rates typically mirror the federal funds rate.

Advertisement

But Greg Schwartz, the CEO of Tomo—a mortgage lender that uses consumer metrics like jobs, how much people are spending and saving, and how much income is being spent on interest payments to predict future mortgage rates—thinks the hoopla about recent rate increases is overblown. Schwartz expects rates to come down to around 6.4% by this summer.

Advertisement

“Financial markets react suddenly and drastically to individual data points. It’s important to take a mid-to-long view and not index on short term moves,” he told Quartz.

Shwartz believes mortgage rates will come down mostly because he thinks the Fed will still cut interest rates this summer. “In order to engineer a ‘soft landing’ the Fed will need to bring interest rates down from these high and restrictive levels before the economy tips into a recession.”

Advertisement

That change will pique the interest of a lot of homebuyers who’ve been waiting for their golden opportunity to get into the market, as demand has been pent up over the last year.