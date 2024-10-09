Mountain Dew's rebrand has a nostalgic new look

In This Story PEP

Mountain Dew (PEP) is “reclaiming the mountain” with a rebrand that nods to the past.



The PepsiCo-owned soda hasn’t had the word “mountain” on its cans since 2009, instead referring to the drink as “MTN Dew.” Now, to create a visual identity “synonymous with adventure,” the company is putting the word “mountain” back on the can alongside an illustration of some peaks.

“Mountain Dew is reclaiming its legacy with a timeless look designed to elevate both the physical and digital spaces the brand adventures in,” PepsiCo senior vice president and chief design officer Mauro Porcini said in a statement.

The soda brand said it conducted “extensive” research to see what fans wanted on the can.



“The ‘nostalgic’ look of the new visual identity combined with the fresh air feel of the great outdoors against the mountain backdrop tested positively and drove positive purchase intent across DEW loyalists, Gen Z, and millennial consumers,” said PepsiCo vice president of consumer insights and analytics Umi Patel.

Patel added that the new design is meant to “showcase the full portfolio of flavors, each with a unique citrusy blend, in a way that would resonate with consumers, especially Gen Z who seek out new flavor options.”

The new look won’t hit the shelves until May 2025.