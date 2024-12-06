Musk's DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden's AI chip war isn't over: Politics news roundup

Elon Musk is finding some tentative allies on Capitol Hill as he looks to advance his cost-cutting agenda. But his growing influence — and penchant for revenge — apparently isn’t scaring Amazon (AMZN) founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos or OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Plus, Meta’s (META) Mark Zuckerberg, another artificial intelligence enthusiast, is looking to get his own sway over President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

Advertisement

Speaking of Trump, he’s announced a flurry of new nominees and appointments to government positions, including new leaders for NASA, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which is cracking down on Big Tech. As for President Joe Biden, his administration is staying active as he prepares to exit the White House, accelerating an AI chip war with China with new restrictions.

Catch up on all of that — and more — in this week’s roundup.