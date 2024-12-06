Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Musk's DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden's AI chip war isn't over: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

Musk's DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden's AI chip war isn't over: Politics news roundup

Plus, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg wants to guide Trump's tech plans

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Musk&#39;s DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden&#39;s AI chip war isn&#39;t over: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Al Drago/Bloomberg, Chris Unger, Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto, Michael M. Santiago

Elon Musk is finding some tentative allies on Capitol Hill as he looks to advance his cost-cutting agenda. But his growing influence — and penchant for revenge — apparently isn’t scaring Amazon (AMZN) founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos or OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Plus, Meta’s (META) Mark Zuckerberg, another artificial intelligence enthusiast, is looking to get his own sway over President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

Speaking of Trump, he’s announced a flurry of new nominees and appointments to government positions, including new leaders for NASA, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which is cracking down on Big Tech. As for President Joe Biden, his administration is staying active as he prepares to exit the White House, accelerating an AI chip war with China with new restrictions.

Catch up on all of that — and more — in this week’s roundup.

Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to slash trillions of dollars in government spending has found some helping hands from Democrats — some being the keyword.

Investors say Trump’s universal tariff is the greatest potential risk to the U.S. economy in 2025

Investors say Trump’s universal tariff is the greatest potential risk to the U.S. economy in 2025

Image for article titled Musk&#39;s DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden&#39;s AI chip war isn&#39;t over: Politics news roundup
Photo: Chris Unger (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has made sweeping tariffs a key policy for his upcoming administration, promising day-one taxes on all imports from around the world. This could pose a threat to U.S. economic performance. — Rocio Fabbro

Biden escalates the AI chip war with China on his way out 

Biden escalates the AI chip war with China on his way out 

joe biden speaking at a podium wearing a blue tie with both his hands up
Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The U.S. is continuing its efforts to curb China’s advanced chipmaking ambitions with new trade restrictions. — Britney Nguyen

Bezos doesn’t think Musk will wield political power against rivals

Bezos doesn’t think Musk will wield political power against rivals

Jeff Bezos wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans smiling directly into the camera while sitting in a chair in front of a blue backdrop
Jeff Bezos at the annual New York Times DealBook Summit on December 4, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos says he isn’t worried about his fellow billionaire and space exploration rival Elon Musk’s growing political power. — Britney Nguyen

Trump is taking the credit for Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone

Trump is taking the credit for Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone

A cartoon image of US President-elect Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin token to mark the cryptocurrency reaching over $100,000 displayed at a Coinhero store in Hong Kong, China, on in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Photo: Paul Yueng/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The price of Bitcoin surged above the $100,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time, and one man thinks he’s the reason for it.

A former car dealer and incoming senator slams EV tax credits as ‘catastrophically stupid’

A former car dealer and incoming senator slams EV tax credits as ‘catastrophically stupid’

Republican Senator-elect Bernie Moreno defeated Democratic rival Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Ohio’s next Republican senator isn’t pulling his punches when it comes to government support for electric vehicles.

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford, and more

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford, and more

President-elect Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

More than a month before he’s set to take office, President-elect Donald Trump is already spelling trouble for the auto industry, analysts say.

Trump taps the first billionaire to walk in space as NASA’s next leader

Trump taps the first billionaire to walk in space as NASA’s next leader

Billionaire Jared Isaacman earlier this year became the first billionaire to walk in space as part of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission.
Photo: AFP Photo/SpaceX/Polaris (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump wants the first billionaire to walk in space to become the next administrator of NASA.

Trump just picked who will take over the Google, Apple, and Visa monopoly cases

Trump just picked who will take over the Google, Apple, and Visa monopoly cases

Image for article titled Musk&#39;s DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden&#39;s AI chip war isn&#39;t over: Politics news roundup
Photo: The Bold Bureau (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gail Slater to lead the antitrust division of the Department of Justice. — Rocio Fabbro

Trump nominates the crypto-friendly Paul Atkins to lead the SEC

Trump nominates the crypto-friendly Paul Atkins to lead the SEC

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Paul Atkins at Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in New York City in 2016.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency advocate, to join the Securities and Exchange Commission as its next chairman.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg wants an ‘active role’ in Trump’s tech policies

Meta CEO Zuckerberg wants an ‘active role’ in Trump’s tech policies

Image for article titled Musk&#39;s DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden&#39;s AI chip war isn&#39;t over: Politics news roundup
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

With Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk solidifying his role in the incoming Donald Trump administration, another tech leader is looking to stay in the president-elect’s good graces. — Rocio Fabbro

Altman isn’t worried about Musk’s relationship with Trump

Altman isn’t worried about Musk’s relationship with Trump

Andrew Ross Sorkin's side profile as he's speaking and holding his hand up while Sam Altman wears a green shirt and jeans and smiles at him from his seat
New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the New York Times DealBook Summit on December 4, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As his former colleague and artificial intelligence rival prepares for a role in the incoming Trump administration, Sam Altman says he’s not worried about Elon Musk. — Britney Nguyen

Vladimir Putin is Bitcoin’s newest supporter

Vladimir Putin is Bitcoin’s newest supporter

Image for article titled Musk&#39;s DOGE allies, Bezos and Altman stand tall, and Biden&#39;s AI chip war isn&#39;t over: Politics news roundup
Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA (Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was previously skeptical about Bitcoin, has now acknowledged that Bitcoin cannot be banned. Putin firmly asserted that Bitcoin and digital assets are unstoppable and would continue to evolve. — Vinamrata Chaturvedi

