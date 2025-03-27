Earnings Snapshots

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 27, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
MYSZ-1.56%

My Size Inc. (MYSZ-1.56%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Google's new AI updates will scan your screenshots and give you itineraries
Trump's tariffs may cause toilet paper supply to unroll, Bloomberg reports
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports revenues of $8,257,000 for the year, an increase from $6,996,000 in the previous year, primarily due to sales from Orgad.

Suggested Reading

The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Google's new AI updates will scan your screenshots and give you itineraries
Trump's tariffs may cause toilet paper supply to unroll, Bloomberg reports
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of revenues increased to $4,934,000 from $4,265,000, attributed to an increase in revenues and an inventory mark-down due to a warehouse fire.

Advertisement

Related Content

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety

Related Content

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety

Research and development expenses decreased to $429,000 from $974,000, mainly due to reduced headcount and subcontractor expenses.

Advertisement

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $3,114,000 from $3,856,000, with reductions in salaries, consultant expenses, and marketing costs.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses decreased to $3,368,000 from $3,971,000, primarily due to lower professional services and insurance costs.

The company recorded an impairment charge of $631,000 for goodwill related to its SaaS Solutions segment.

Advertisement

Net loss for the year was $3,995,000, compared to a net loss of $6,380,000 in the previous year.

The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $4,880,000, up from $2,264,000 the previous year.

Advertisement

My Size anticipates continued losses and negative cash flows from operations, indicating substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company plans to continue commercializing its products and seek additional financing to support its operations.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the My Size Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.