My Size Inc. (MYSZ) reports earnings

My Size Inc. (MYSZ-1.56%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports revenues of $8,257,000 for the year, an increase from $6,996,000 in the previous year, primarily due to sales from Orgad.
Cost of revenues increased to $4,934,000 from $4,265,000, attributed to an increase in revenues and an inventory mark-down due to a warehouse fire.
Research and development expenses decreased to $429,000 from $974,000, mainly due to reduced headcount and subcontractor expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $3,114,000 from $3,856,000, with reductions in salaries, consultant expenses, and marketing costs.
General and administrative expenses decreased to $3,368,000 from $3,971,000, primarily due to lower professional services and insurance costs.
The company recorded an impairment charge of $631,000 for goodwill related to its SaaS Solutions segment.
Net loss for the year was $3,995,000, compared to a net loss of $6,380,000 in the previous year.
The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $4,880,000, up from $2,264,000 the previous year.
My Size anticipates continued losses and negative cash flows from operations, indicating substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
The company plans to continue commercializing its products and seek additional financing to support its operations.
