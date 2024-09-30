It's National Taco Day. Here's where to score some deals today

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
By
Francisco Velasquez
Al pastor tacos.
Image: Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

National Taco Day has been moved to Oct. 1, thanks to Taco bell and the National Holiday Calendar. The holiday, previously celebrated on Oct. 4, honors one of the world’s most beloved culinary dishes.

Taco Bell (YUM) said it “had no other choice but to right this wrong for taco lovers everywhere” after a legal battle last year to overturn the “Taco Tuesday” trademarks. The rights had been held by rival Taco John’s in 49 states except New Jersey, where a restaurant called Gregory’s held the trademark. In late October 2023, the trademark was officially relinquished across all 50 states.

While the taco’s origins trace back to 18th-century Mexico, the holiday began gaining traction in the 1980s as broader appreciation for Mexican cuisine in the U.S. grew. Tacos have since evolved into a staple of American diets, with restaurants and food trucks offering their own unique variations.

Whether consumers prefer a meat-filled or vegetable option, wrapped in a crunchy or soft tortilla, tacos continue to offer a versatile canvas. We’ve compiled a list of some restaurants offering deals.

Let’s take a look, and happy eating.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Restaurant in Yuma, Arizona.
Image: HUM Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Customers can score 2 fish tacos for $5 as part of the seafood chain’s limited time offer.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Passerby’s look in the windows of Rubio’s Costal Grill on Lincoln Blvd in Los Angeles, CA.
Image: Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Customers can grab the chain’s Original Fish Tacos for $2.50 every Tuesday. Notably, Rubio’s is celebrating Taco Day on Thursday, Oct. 4, and loyalty members can get a free taco with any purchase.
Taco Bell

Taco Bell

A Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box.
Image: cott Suchman for The Washington Post (Getty Images)
  • The deal: On Oct. 1, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m, the chain will have a limited number of codes available for Rewards members to purchase tacos for just $1. Each our, Taco Bell will offer a different taco, and of the 10,000 codes available each hour, they’ll be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Taco John’s

Taco John’s

Three beef tacos in soft tortillas.
Image: burwellphotography (Getty Images)
Del Taco

Del Taco

Del Taco tacos at a Del Taco restaurant in Fairfield, California.
Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Rewards members can score a free The Del Taco (JACK) with any purchase.
IHOP

IHOP

Spicy shredded beef tacos
Screenshot: Courtesy of IHOP
  • The deal: IHOP (DIN) is not directly celebrating Taco Tuesday, but as part of its menu upgrade, it’s offering new “anytime tacos and burritos.” The options are served with warm flour tortillas and a side of salsa.
