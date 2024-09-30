It's National Taco Day. Here's where to score some deals today

National Taco Day has been moved to Oct. 1, thanks to Taco bell and the National Holiday Calendar. The holiday, previously celebrated on Oct. 4, honors one of the world’s most beloved culinary dishes.



Advertisement

Taco Bell (YUM) said it “had no other choice but to right this wrong for taco lovers everywhere” after a legal battle last year to overturn the “Taco Tuesday” trademarks. The rights had been held by rival Taco John’s in 49 states except New Jersey, where a restaurant called Gregory’s held the trademark. In late October 2023, the trademark was officially relinquished across all 50 states.

While the taco’s origins trace back to 18th-century Mexico, the holiday began gaining traction in the 1980s as broader appreciation for Mexican cuisine in the U.S. grew. Tacos have since evolved into a staple of American diets, with restaurants and food trucks offering their own unique variations.

Whether consumers prefer a meat-filled or vegetable option, wrapped in a crunchy or soft tortilla, tacos continue to offer a versatile canvas. We’ve compiled a list of some restaurants offering deals.

Let’s take a look, and happy eating.