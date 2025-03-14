Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) reports earnings

In This Story NKTR +8.41%

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR+8.41% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $98.4 million for 2024, an increase from $90.1 million in 2023. The revenue includes product sales of $33.6 million, non-cash royalty revenue of $64.3 million, and license, collaboration and other revenue of $0.6 million.

Cost of goods sold for the year was $30.7 million, down from $33.8 million in the previous year.

Research and development expenses increased to $120.9 million from $114.2 million in 2023, attributed to the development of rezpegaldesleukin and other drug candidates.

General and administrative expenses remained relatively stable at $76.8 million compared to $77.4 million in the prior year.

The company reported a gain of $40.4 million from the sale of its manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Nektar incurred a net loss of $119.0 million for 2024, a decrease from the net loss of $276.1 million in 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities were reported at $269.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Nektar's collaboration agreements with companies like UCB Pharma, Baxalta/Takeda, and AstraZeneca contributed significantly to its revenue.

The company continues to focus on the development of its drug candidates, including rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-255, and NKTR-0165, with ongoing clinical trials and strategic partnerships.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Nektar Therapeutics annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.