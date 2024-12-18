Nestle just launched a protein shot for weight loss that helps promote GLP-1 production

Nestle, the world’s largest producer of packaged food, just rolled out a new protein shot drink that it says will help people looking to lose weight manage their hunger.

This is the company’s most recent move to meet growing consumer interest in weight loss products, sparked by the popularity of GLP-1 treatments like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Nestle’s new Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support is meant to be consumed 10 to 30 minutes before a meal. Each 4.2 oz shot contains 10 grams of protein and is just 45 calories, according to the brand’s website. A pack of four shots costs $10.99 and is now available on Amazon (AMZN+0.37% ) and some CVS (CVS-1.50% ) stores.

“You get an increase in natural GLP-1 which helps in controlling the feeling of hunger. So this dose has a significant effect on satiety,” Nestle chief technology officer Stefan Palzer told Reuters on Wednesday.

GLP-1 is a gut hormone that regulates blood sugar and reduces appetite. Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound all work by mimicking this hormone.

Morgan Stanley (MS-0.14% ) analysts anticipate the global market for these drugs will reach $105 billion by 2030. The investment bank also expects the adoption of these treatments to reach about 31.5 million people in the U.S., about 9% of the nation’s population, by 2035.

This isn’t Nestle’s first product targeting this growing market. Earlier this year, Nestle launched a new line of frozen food products targeting GLP-1 users. The brand, Vital Pursuit, consists of high-protein and low-calorie pizzas, sandwiches, pastas, and bowls.

Former Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in May when the company launched the new brand that the rise of weight loss drugs have shifted the nutritional needs of consumers, creating a new opportunity for food companies.