Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable

Business News

Many streaming services services have made their platforms more like cable in effort to boost profit

By
Bruce Gil
Family watching TV at home.
Image: Lourdes Balduque (Getty Images)

When Netflix (NFLX) debuted its streaming service in 2011, it transformed how we watched TV, offering thousands of movies and shows on demand, completely ad-free, for just $7.99 a month. The streaming revolution, ushered in by Netflix, disrupted the traditional TV business model and promised the end of cable.

Fast forward to today, while cable is definitely on the decline, streaming services haven’t exactly delivered on their promise. Until recently, many media companies have struggled to turn a profit, and to make their streaming businesses work, they’ve turned to ads, live programming, linear channels, and bundles — making the streaming experience increasingly more like cable.

Here is how the major streaming services currently stack up by how similar they are to cable.

08. Netflix

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

After years of resistance, Netflix finally joined other major streaming services in embracing advertising as a key and growing source of revenue in 2022. The company celebrated this November that its ad-supported tier has reached 70 million monthly viewers in just two years. Still, the company has one of the lowest ad loads — the rate of ads per hour of content watched — in the industry at about less than 2 minutes of ads per hour, according to data from MediaRadar. The media giant has also been increasingly experimenting with live events.

07. Prime Video

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon’s Prime Video (AMZN) introduced ads to its service at the beginning of this year. Aside from that, the platform also features a variety of live channels, streaming everything from news and PBS programming to sports and classic TV shows.

06. Max

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max (WBD) streaming platform includes content from a variety of cable networks including HBO, the Discovery Channel, and Cartoon Network. Viewers on its ad-supported plan can expect a relatively light ad load of around 4 minutes per hour.

05. Disney+

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Disney+ (DIS) has a similar ad load of about 4 minutes of ads per hour. The company Disney+ subscribers will gain access to ABC News Live, just ahead of the presidential election. Additionally, the company debuted four live channels this fall to the service that automatically curates content for users in the categories of pre-school entertainment, action movies, nostalgic throwbacks, documentaries and biopics. The feature is part of Disney’s efforts to increase user engagement on the platform.

03. Hulu

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Hulu, which sources much of its content from traditional broadcast and cable networks, has one of the highest ad loads in the industry, with about 6½ minutes of ads per hour.

02. Paramount+ and Peacock

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paramount+ (PARA) and Peacock (CMCSA), both owned by legacy media giants—Paramount Global and NBCUniversal, respectively—launched with ads integrated into their platforms from the start. These services feature a relatively high ad load, ranging from 5 to 9 minutes per hour, and both heavily emphasize live sports as part of their offerings.

01. Pluto TV and Tubi

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and other streamers ranked by how similar they are to cable
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Finally, Pluto TV and Tubi (FOXA), both also owned by legacy media companies Paramount Global and Fox Corporation, respectively, offer completely free, ad-supported streaming. As a result, they feature a higher ad load, with around 4 to 7 minutes of ads per hour. These platforms focus heavily on live channels, delivering a traditional TV-like experience without the cost.

