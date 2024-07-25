The new Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle could save you $20 a month

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have teamed up to offer a new bundle that combines all of their streaming platforms under one monthly subscription plan.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The media giants launched today a new Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle in the United States available to both new and existing subscribers. The bundle is now available for purchase at any of the streaming services’ websites.

Advertisement

“This new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to the incredible breadth and depth of three complementary libraries,” the companies said in a joint press release. According to Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, subscribers who take advantage of the deal could save up 38%, compared to the price of individual subscriptions for each platform.

Advertisement

The bundle starts at $16.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. Customers who are looking to skip ads can get the bundle for $29.99 a month.

Advertisement

For comparison, signing up for the ad-supported plan of each service individually costs $25.97 a month. In this case, the bundle saves customers 34% or $8.98.

Individual non-ad plans for the three services comes to $48.97. The bundle would save these customers $18.98 or 38% a month.

Advertisement

The news comes as both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are working to make their streaming services more profitable to be able to take on Netflix.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is reportedly looking into separating its streaming and studio assets from its struggling cable network business.

Advertisement

And Disney is working on giving its streaming platform a facelift that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix and boost user engagement.

In March, Disney chief executive Bob Iger admitted that nearly five years after its debut, the company’s streaming platform is still lagging behind the industry’s “gold standard” Netflix.