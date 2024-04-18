Netflix doesn't want to talk about subscriber numbers anymore — but it just added more than 9 million

Password crackdowns are working really well for Netflix — in fact, the media streaming giant added millions of new subscribers because of it.

Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections

Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections CC Share Subtitles Off

English Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections

But even so, Netflix plans to stop reporting quarterly membership data starting next year, according to Netflix’s CEO Greg Peters, who said it will instead “focus on key metrics that matter most to the business.”

Advertisement

Shares of Netflix were slightly down in after hours, trading at $610.56, after it reported earnings on Thursday.

Advertisement

The streaming giant added 9.33 million subscribers during the first quarter, which is in part thanks to its efforts to limit password sharing, which it began less a year ago.

Advertisement

The company said it is now in nearly 270 million households across 190 countries. “With more than two people per household on average, we have an audience of over half a billion people,” it said. “No entertainment company has ever programmed at this scale and with this ambition before.”

Netflix breezed past Wall Street’s expectations. For the period, it posted revenue of $9.37 billion, about $5.28 earnings per share. Analysts had expected it would generate $9.26 billion, or $4.51 earnings per share.

Advertisement

Despite the jump in subscribers, Netflix’s Peters said during an earnings call with investors Thursday that because the company has been “essentially cutting off some viewers,” it is prepared to “lose some of the viewing associated with that.”

Nonetheless, Netflix could in indeed be on its way toward “entertaining the world.” Earlier this week, the streaming giant said would be looking to produce stories that appealed to audiences across a variety of genres. The company noted during its earnings call that it wants to be “more aggressive in developing its own material.”