NeueHealth Inc. (NEUE) reports earnings

NeueHealth Inc. has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on its two main business segments: NeueCare, which manages risk in partnership with external payors, and NeueSolutions, which provides technology and services to empower providers in performance-based arrangements.

NeueHealth reported total revenue of $936.7 million for 2024, a decrease from $1.16 billion in 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to a reduction in ACO REACH revenue due to a decrease in aligned beneficiaries.

Medical costs for the year were $742.1 million, down from $996.6 million in the previous year, reflecting the reduced number of beneficiaries.

Operating costs for 2024 were $273.9 million, slightly down from $287.1 million in 2023, with the decrease attributed to reduced professional fees.

The company reported a net loss of $99.7 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.27 billion in 2023. The improvement was largely due to the absence of goodwill impairment charges in 2024.

NeueHealth's restructuring efforts continued in 2024, resulting in charges of $1.0 million, primarily related to employee termination benefits.

The company completed the sale of its California Medicare Advantage business to Molina Healthcare on January 1, 2024, for a total consideration of $500 million, subject to adjustments.

NeueHealth's liquidity position remains a concern, with management indicating that existing cash and investments may not be sufficient to meet obligations over the next twelve months.

The company entered into a loan agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. for up to $150 million, with $30 million drawn as of December 31, 2024.

NeueHealth's stock continues to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NEUE'.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NeueHealth Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.