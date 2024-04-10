The first Toyota 4Runner in almost 15 years comes as a hybrid

After weeks of teasers, the final product is finally here: the actually new, sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner is even more off-road capable than before, but with widely improved technology, handsome new looks, and new trim levels for greater visual impact and off-road prowess. It seems the new 4Runner may have been worth the fourteen-year wait. Read on for the full rundown.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Read more: Hybrid cars are back in as electric vehicle sales slow

Standard i-Force turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-4 engine with 278 horsepower, 317 lb-fit of torque

Optional i-Force Max hybrid with 326 hp, 465 lb-ft

Standard 8-speed automatic transmission

Available with 2WD, part-time 4WD or full-time 4WD

New Stabilizer Bar Disconnect Mechanism

Up to 6,000-lb towing capacity

Multi-terrain system (Mud, Dirt, Sand, Crawl Control) that functions in both 4WD High and 4WD Low

Standard power rear window, available power liftgate

8-inch touchscreen standard, 14-inch touchscreen available; 7-inch gauge cluster standard, 12.3-inch digital cluster available

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plenty of power

The sixth-gen 4Runner comes with two powertrain options. The first is the 2.4-liter turbochared inline-4 i-Force engine that makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 50 hp and 74 lb-ft over a base new Tacoma. This is the standard engine on the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims.

Advertisement

If you’re more interested in being an owner of the most powerful 4Runner ever, then you’ll want to opt for the i-Force Max hybrid. This powertrain bumps your output to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque (the same as the Tacoma) by pairing the 2.4-liter engine to a 48-hp electric motor and a 1.87-kWh battery pack. This option is available on the TRD Off-Road and Limited models, and it comes standard on the TRD Pro, Trailhunter, and Platinum trims. An 8-speed automatic is the only transmission option, a huge upgrade over the old 5-speed.

Advertisement

Off-road foundations

The new 4Runner is built on Toyota’s TNGA-F truck platform that you might recognize from other models like the Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser. This gives you a tough, boxy steel-ladder frame with multi-link coil rear and double wishbone front suspension. On the 4Runner Toyota is introducing an available stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism to increase suspension articulation without your tires needing to leave the road. Paired with a 32-degree approach angle and a 24-degree departure angle, plus a multi-terrain monitor that allows you to see potential obstacles from the center console, you might just become the most proficient off-roader out on the trail.

Advertisement

You have options between two-wheel drive (with an automatic limited-slip differential), part-time four-wheel drive or full-time 4WD. The latter two get an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range, active traction control, and automatic limited-slip diff. An electronic locking rear differential is standard on the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

Advertisement

Every 4Runner comes with the multi-terrain select modes to allow you to cater your driving experience to the terrain at hand, and it functions in both 4WD High and 4WD Low modes. If you want a relaxed off-road drive, you also have access to Crawl Control, which serves as a low-speed off-road cruise control with multiple speed settings.

If you really want to hit the trail, Toyota has also introduced the new Trailhunter trim that is described as an overlanding-esque upgrade to an already capable machine. Toyota partnered up with aftermarket off-road companies that so many overlanders already love, this time to create your ideal machine straight from the factory. Your additions here include 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged shocks with rear external piggyback remote reservoirs, an ARB roof rack co-designed with Toyota, and 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires to add some additional ground clearance. You’ll also have rock rails, high-strength skid plates, a 20-inch LED light bar with color-selectable fog lamps, a low-profile high-mount air intake, and a 2400W AC converter that provides power to the cabin and rear cargo area.

Advertisement

Luxury upgrades

If the Trailhunter trim is too trailhunter-y for your tastes, then you’re in luck: the 2025 4Runner also has a new luxury trim called the Platinum. It still has all that standard off-road capability, but you’ll also get to bask in the glory of heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a head-up display, and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

Advertisement

Of course, you don’t have to go all out to benefit from Toyota’s ever-enhancing technology. You’ll get all the usual goodies, like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, USB-C charging ports, a smart key, and an optional digital key. A pair of screens are standard, with some models getting larger units of both the central touchscreen and gauge cluster display.

The new 4Runner’s looks harken back to the original machines, with lots of boxy flares, hard lines and angular elements. There are “wrap over” rear quarter windows like on the ‘80s models, and of course the 4Runner’s signature rear power window remains. Toyota is offering the 2025 4Runner in some great colors, too.

Advertisement

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trims

SR5 : Base-model trim

: Base-model trim TRD Sport : Adds sporty touches like bigger wheels and special badges

: Adds sporty touches like bigger wheels and special badges TRD Sport Premium : TRD Sport package with luxury amenities

: TRD Sport package with luxury amenities TRD Off-Road : An off-road looks package that includes off-road drive modes

: An off-road looks package that includes off-road drive modes TRD Off-Road Premium : An off-road trim with luxury elements like heated front seats and heated power mirrors

: An off-road trim with luxury elements like heated front seats and heated power mirrors Limited : The former top-of-the-line luxury trim that features tech like heated and ventilated front seats, improved standard safety features, and a beefy speaker system

: The former top-of-the-line luxury trim that features tech like heated and ventilated front seats, improved standard safety features, and a beefy speaker system Platinum : Adds black exterior styling elements, heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a head-up display, and automatic rain-sensing wipers

: Adds black exterior styling elements, heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a head-up display, and automatic rain-sensing wipers TRD Pro : The former top-of-the-line off-road trim with performance shocks, a skid plate, and more

: The former top-of-the-line off-road trim with performance shocks, a skid plate, and more Trailhunter: Essentially a Toyota-made overlanding rig including collaborations with off-road component companies

Advertisement

Pricing has yet to be released, but based on previous pricing expect the new 4Runner to start somewhere around $43,000. That would make it about ten grand cheaper than the new Land Cruiser.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



