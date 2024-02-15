Business News

News media layoffs are already outpacing last year’s cuts

The news sub-sector of the media industry saw layoffs rise a staggering 1,660% in January from last year

By
Laura Bratton
Jimmy Finkelstein, owner of The Messenger, at an event for the Hollywood Reporter in 2012.
Jimmy Finkelstein, owner of The Messenger, at an event for the Hollywood Reporter in 2012.
Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

Big name news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and CBS News have announced layoffs in recent weeks, while news startup The Messenger went belly-up — a signal that the decades-long decline of journalism is only worsening.

Suggested Reading

The Dow plunged 400 points as UnitedHealth drags stocks lower
Coinbase just got a big win as Trump's SEC drops the case against it
UnitedHealth is being investigated for its Medicare billing practices — and the stock falls 9%
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Job cuts at news companies — which make up a sub-sector of the broader media industry and include digital, print, and broadcast outlets — made up more than 60% of all layoffs in the media sector in January.

Paramount, NBC, and more: A timeline of 2024 media layoffs
Layoffs are plaguing the healthcare industry, too

If journalism layoffs continue at their current pace, they’ll surpass last year’s by a long shot. And 2023 was already a bad year for news.

In January, the media industry cut about 840 jobs. That’s about 11% more than the number of layoffs during the same month last year. And the news sub-sector of the media industry was hit especially hard. Job cuts at news companies were up a staggering 1,660% from last December.

If cuts continue to total 528 or more throughout the rest of the year, they’d more than double from 2023's totals to more than 6,300 layoffs this year.

That would require cuts to continue at a very brisk pace, and layoffs can vary greatly from month to month.