NexPoint Capital (NXPT) reports earnings

NexPoint Capital (NXPT) , Inc. has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. filing

NexPoint Capital is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company is focused on generating current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in middle-market healthcare companies, syndicated floating rate debt, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The company's investment portfolio, valued at $44.5 million as of December 31, 2024, includes 26 positions in various sectors, with a significant focus on healthcare. The portfolio consists of 14.2% in first lien senior secured loans, 1.4% in third lien senior secured loans, 0.5% in corporate bonds, 37.7% in common stocks, 25.8% in preferred stocks, and 20.4% in LLC interests.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, NexPoint Capital reported total investment income of $2,235,486 and net investment income of $607,948. The company incurred total operating expenses of $1,579,823, which included base management fees of $945,241 and administrative services expenses of $186,249.

The company realized net losses of $494,867 from sales and principal repayments of investments, and reported a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1,883,903 for the year.

NexPoint Capital declared cash distributions totaling $3,198,280 for the year, with $2,603,950 classified as a return of capital. The company intends to continue authorizing and declaring ordinary cash distributions on a quarterly basis.

The company's financial condition as of December 31, 2024, included cash and cash equivalents of $1,671,503. NexPoint Capital expects to generate cash flows primarily from fees, interest, and dividends from its investments, as well as from principal repayments and proceeds from sales of its investments.

NexPoint Capital is subject to various risks, including those related to its investment strategy, market conditions, and regulatory requirements. The company has adopted an expense limitation agreement to manage certain expenses and continues to monitor its portfolio to achieve its investment objectives.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NexPoint Capital annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.