Nike earnings, jobs numbers, and a big crypto event: What to watch in the markets this week

The stock market ended last week on a high note, wrapping up the quarter with a sense of optimism. This positive momentum is largely fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut will boost economic activity and set the stage for a stronger performance in the new quarter. With the presidential election approaching in November, investors are increasingly focused on how the political landscape may influence market movements.



With these factors in play, let’s explore what this week has in store for investors and how the market may respond.



A few earnings to watch

On Monday, Carnival Corporation (CCL-13.74% ) will kick off the week by reporting its earnings before the market opens. On Tuesday, all eyes will be on apparel giant Nike (NKE-14.02% ), which has been grappling with sluggish sales, as it releases earnings after the market closes. And on Wednesday, Levi Strauss & Co. will reveal its quarterly financial performance following the closing bell, providing further insight into the apparel industry’s health.



Crypto event in New York: Mainnet 2024

Messari, a leading provider of market intelligence for the crypto and Web3 sectors, is set to host its annual Mainnet conference in New York City from September 30 to October 2. This three-day event will bring together prominent crypto leaders, investors, and industry professionals for a series of networking opportunities, collaborative sessions, and in-depth programming.



This year’s conference will spotlight key topics shaping the future of the digital asset space. Among the highlights will be discussions on crypto’s evolving role in today’s investment portfolios and its broader economic impact. Additionally, the event will explore the growing trend of tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) and the integration of traditional financial instruments on blockchain, signaling a shift towards more mainstream adoption of decentralized technologies.



Other macroeconomic data to watch

On Tuesday, U.S. auto sales data for September will be released, offering insights into whether consumer demand for vehicles is rebounding or if buyers remain cautious amid economic uncertainties.



In the labor market, the week will bring a series of significant updates. On Wednesday, ADP (ADP-0.68% ) will release its private sector employment report, providing an early snapshot of job growth. This will be followed on Thursday by the weekly initial jobless claims, offering a glimpse into trends in layoffs. Finally, on Friday, the U.S. employment report will be released, including key metrics such as the unemployment rate and changes in hourly wages, which will help gauge the overall health of the labor market.

