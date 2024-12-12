The NLRB says Love is Blind contestants are employees. Here's what it means for Netflix

Contestants on Netflix’s (NFLX+2.76% ) hit dating reality TV show “Love is Blind” must be classified as employees, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Wednesday.

The board’s regional office in Minnesota issued a complaint against the production companies behind the show, saying they violated a number of labor laws regarding unfair contractural terms including confidentiality and noncompete clauses, the New York Times reported. The complaint also orders the production companies—not Netflix—to pay past cast members for any wages they may have lost due to the unlawful contract terms.

Netflix and Kinetic Content, one of the show’s production companies, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Quartz.

Kinetic Content and the show’s other production companies could still challenge the decision.

The NLRB started investigating the labor practices of the show after several contestants filed complaints with the board.

The ruling also comes after Netflix and the production companies agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit, alleging they paid people on the show under California’s minimum wage, for $1.4 million.

What this means for Netflix and the reality TV industry

If the ruling stands, it could have a significant impact on how Netflix produces “Love is Blind” in the future and set off ripple effects across the overall industry.

The complaint outlined a number of clauses in the show’s contracts the board found unlawful. For example, the show’s noncompete provision prohibited cast members from giving interviews or making news media appearances on their own or for a third-party for one year after their last episode aired.

Another provision deemed unlawful would fine contestants $50,000 if they decided to leave the show for reasons the producers determined were not “legitimate.”

Finally, by classifying reality TV show contestants as employees, the board has opened the door for cast members to unionize and fight for better working conditions.