Pharma

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk just made a $1 billion bet — but not on weight loss drugs

The pharma giant is acquiring Cardior Pharmaceuticals in a play to grow its heart disease business

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen
Image: Scanpix Denmark (Reuters)

After dominating the market for weight loss drugs, Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has set its sights on tackling treatments for heart disease next.

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Danish pharma giant announced Monday that it is acquiring Cardior Pharmaceuticals to the tune of 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion). Cardior, a Germany-based drug maker, develops therapies that target RNA to prevent and treat heart diseases. Novo Nordisk said the deal is an important step for the company to establish its presence in the sector.

Advertisement

Related Content

A next-gen Ozempic falls short in a drug trial — and Novo Nordisk stock plunges 20%
Wegovy sales are slaying for Novo Nordisk right now

Related Content

A next-gen Ozempic falls short in a drug trial — and Novo Nordisk stock plunges 20%
Wegovy sales are slaying for Novo Nordisk right now

“By welcoming Cardior as a part of Novo Nordisk, we will strengthen our pipeline of projects in cardiovascular disease where we already have ongoing programmes across all phases of clinical development,” said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk, in a statement.

Advertisement

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, includes Cardior’s leading drug candidate CDR132L. The treatment is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial testing its effectiveness at treating heart failure. It is designed to stop and reverse heart failure by blocking abnormal levels of the microRNA molecule miR-132.

Advertisement

Novo Nordisk plans to launch a second phase 2 trial of the medication to investigate its effect on cardiac hypertrophy, a condition that makes the walls of the heart thick and stiff.

Wegovy is now covered by Medicare for its own health benefits

The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced last week that Medicare Part D plans can now cover Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy — at least for patients who are prescribed the medication to reduce their risk of serious heart events (like, say, heart attacks and strokes).

Advertisement

“[A]nti-obesity medications that receive FDA approval for an additional medically accepted indication can be considered a Part D drug for that specific use,” a CMS spokesperson told Quartz in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the approved use of Wegovy on March 8, months after Novo Nordisk announced results from a clinical trial that found the drug cut the risk of serious heart events by 20%.