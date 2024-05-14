Business News

NTSB publishes a preliminary report on the Baltimore bridge collapse

The agency plans do more interviews with experts and safety regulators

Francisco Velasquez
Cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday published a preliminary report on the Baltimore bridge collapse that took place on March 26

According to the government agency’s report, which it posted on X, the Dali container ship was leaving the Baltimore Harbor in Maryland when it experienced a loss of electrical power that prompted it to hit the Francis Scott Key bridge.

NTSB said in its report that the six bodies of the fatally injured construction crew members have since been recovered. Only one of the 23 people aboard the Dali ship was injured, it added.

In the 24-page document, NTSB said it is planning to do more interviews with bridge experts, waterway management personnel, marine safety and highway regulators, and vessel operators.

Moreover, it said it plans to investigate other areas, such as electrical systems, the frequency and causes that lead ships to strike bridges over navigable waters, as well as bridge-pier protection strategies.

