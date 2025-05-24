How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google's Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup

About
Tech & Innovation

Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google's Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup

Plus, Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Tesla Optimus’s X account: https://x.com/Tesla_Optimus, Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Kevin Frayer (Getty Images), Jerod Harris (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images), Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans

Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Tesla Optimus’s X account: https://x.com/Tesla_Optimus

Elon Musk thinks Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robot will be the “biggest product of all time” now that it can learn new tasks from human instruction.

Advertisement

Speaking at a conference, the CEO claimed Tesla is “the only company with all the ingredients for making intelligent humanoid robots at scale.”

“This is a super big deal,” Musk said, claiming no invention “will even be close” to making as big of an impact as Optimus. “I think it will be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made, like that level.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Wearables have flopped. Can Jony Ive and OpenAI change that?

Wearables have flopped. Can Jony Ive and OpenAI change that?

Jony Ive, left, then Apple’s chief design officer, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2018. Ive is now joining ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Jony Ive, left, then Apple’s chief design officer, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2018. Ive is now joining ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

For more than a decade, Silicon Valley has been trying to convince us that the next big thing would be something you wear. The pitch was always slick: computers so seamlessly integrated into our lives that we’d barely notice them, devices that would augment reality and make us all cyborgs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Nvidia CEO calls Biden’s AI chip curbs on China ‘a failure’ and praises Trump’s changes

Nvidia CEO calls Biden’s AI chip curbs on China ‘a failure’ and praises Trump’s changes

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

U.S. efforts to curtail China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips have backfired, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday, adding that the Biden administration’s export restrictions didn’t slow China’s AI ambitions — they accelerated them.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

‘Deeply painful’: Nvidia CEO says a new chip ban has cost it $15 billion

‘Deeply painful’: Nvidia CEO says a new chip ban has cost it $15 billion

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war has cost Nvidia (NVDA) $15 billion in business, the company’s CEO said Monday.

Advertisement

Jensen Huang made the comments during an interview with tech analyst Ben Thompson at the Computex trade show in Taipei. He said that America’s restrictions against exporting its H20 chips in China has had an unprecedented impact on the firm.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

OpenAI’s next big bet: 100 million physical AI ‘companions’

OpenAI’s next big bet: 100 million physical AI ‘companions’

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just said the company has a chance to “do the biggest thing” in its history: roll out 100 million AI-powered devices designed to sit on your desk, fit in your pocket, and integrate seamlessly into your daily life.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Nvidia isn’t just building AI chips. It’s building an AI-powered world

Nvidia isn’t just building AI chips. It’s building an AI-powered world

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

If you missed Nvidia’s (NVDA) keynote at Computex 2025, here’s the short version: AI is no longer just a tool — it’s the infrastructure of the future. Robots, desktops, smart cities, physics engines, and even national computing grids — all of it, Nvidia says, will be built on artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Baidu’s AI cloud soars — but the risks are stacking up

Baidu’s AI cloud soars — but the risks are stacking up

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

China’s biggest AI player, Baidu (BIDU), beat expectations with a surge in cloud revenue, but its ad business is shrinking, it’s slashing AI prices to stay ahead of local rivals, and fresh U.S. chip export issues could cut its momentum short.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Apple’s famed design leader Jony Ive is coming to OpenAI

Apple’s famed design leader Jony Ive is coming to OpenAI

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Jerod Harris (Getty Images)

OpenAI is acquiring io, a hardware startup co-founded by Apple (AAPL) design legend Jony Ive, in a deal valued at approximately $6.5 billion, the company announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan will let customers buy Bitcoin

Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan will let customers buy Bitcoin

Image for article titled Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google&#39;s Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Crypto is about to get even more mainstream.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) customers will soon be able to buy Bitcoin through the bank, CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday during the company’s annual Investor Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Google’s Gemini AI is coming to Volvo cars

Google’s Gemini AI is coming to Volvo cars

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will feature the latest Gemini updates
Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will feature the latest Gemini updates
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) is bringing its Gemini AI to Volvo cars. Google parent Alphabet and the Swedish carmaker, two companies that have collaborated for decades, announced a new partnership Wednesday to use Volvo’s vehicles as the lead development partner for the tech giant’s AI division. The announcement was made at Google’s annual I/O developer conference.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12