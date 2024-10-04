Nvidia's 'insane' chip demand, OpenAI's big money, and Google's next move: AI news roundup

On Wednesday, OpenAI (MSFT) announced it had completed a $6.6 billion funding round, valuing it at $157 billion. The artificial intelligence startup’s raise is the largest private investment ever, and puts it among the top three largest startups with venture backing, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

OpenAI said Thursday it had secured another $4 billion through a credit facility with major global banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Read about this and more in the AI news roundup.