How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia's 'insane' chip demand, OpenAI's big money, and Google's next move: AI news roundup

A.I.

Nvidia's 'insane' chip demand, OpenAI's big money, and Google's next move: AI news roundup

Plus, how robots are playing a big part in the U.S. port strike

By
Britney Nguyen
Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s &#39;insane&#39; chip demand, OpenAI&#39;s big money, and Google&#39;s next move: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Chip Somodevilla, Jason Redmond/AFP, Justin Sullivan, Melissa Sue Gerrits

On Wednesday, OpenAI (MSFT) announced it had completed a $6.6 billion funding round, valuing it at $157 billion. The artificial intelligence startup’s raise is the largest private investment ever, and puts it among the top three largest startups with venture backing, Bloomberg reported.

OpenAI said Thursday it had secured another $4 billion through a credit facility with major global banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Read about this and more in the AI news roundup.

Nvidia stock rises after Jensen Huang says demand for its new AI chips is 'insane'

Nvidia stock rises after Jensen Huang says demand for its new AI chips is ‘insane’

upward view of Jensen Huang smiling and wearing a suit and tie in front of a purple backdrop
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Bipartisan Policy Center on Sept. 27, 2024, in Washington, DC.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Nvidia’s (NVDA) next-generation artificial intelligence chip is in full production, and demand for it is “insane,” according to CEO Jensen Huang. 

Read More

OpenAI has $10 billion in cash to burn

OpenAI has $10 billion in cash to burn

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP (Getty Images)

On the heels of a $6.6 billion funding round, OpenAI has secured access to billions more from some of the biggest global banks.

Read More

OpenAI will fall the hardest when the AI bubble bursts, analyst says

OpenAI will fall the hardest when the AI bubble bursts, analyst says

sam altman sitting in a chair looking into the distance
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the APEC CEO Summit on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI is now worth more than people were expecting.

Read More

Hurricane Helene could wreak havoc on chip production

Hurricane Helene could wreak havoc on chip production

The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina
The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina
Image: Melissa Sue Gerrits (Getty Images)

The trail of devastation left by Hurricane Helene after it swept across the U.S. is only just being fully realized, with houses flooded, roads ripped up and EVs bursting into flames as a result of all the salt water that flooded some states. Now, it’s emerged that the storm may wreak havoc on the auto industry after it shuttered a factory that produces elements essential for microchips.

Read More

OpenAI is now worth more than $150 billion

OpenAI is now worth more than $150 billion

Photo of the right side of Sam Altman as he looks out into the crowd
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the APEC CEO Summit on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI’s multibillion-dollar funding round is now complete, giving the artificial intelligence startup a valuation of $157 billion.

Read More

Google is taking its rivalry with OpenAI to another level

Google is taking its rivalry with OpenAI to another level

red, yellow, green, and blue Google logo in front of a glass building with a curved tile roof
Google headquarters on August 13, 2024 in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) reportedly wants to bring its artificial intelligence rivalry with OpenAI to the next level of AI models: those that can “reason.” 

Read More

Robots are playing a big part in the U.S. port strike. Here's how

Robots are playing a big part in the U.S. port strike. Here’s how

Thousands of dockworkers along the East Coast and Gulf Coast are on strike for the first time since 1977 — partly due to robots. 

Read More

Nvidia and 6 other firms that could get in on OpenAI's next big funding round

Nvidia and 6 other firms that could get in on OpenAI’s next big funding round

Sam Altman speaking, people around him are blurred and darkened
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the “AI Insight Forum” outside the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Amid a spate of executive resignations and reports that it’s spending more than it’s making, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to close a $6.5 billion funding round that could value the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion

Read More

AI's thirst for energy has another nuclear plant coming online

AI’s thirst for energy has another nuclear plant coming online

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s &#39;insane&#39; chip demand, OpenAI&#39;s big money, and Google&#39;s next move: AI news roundup
Photo: John Madill/The Herald-Palladium (AP)

The Department on Energy closed on a $1.52 billion loan to Holtec Palisades on Monday in a first-of-its-kind effort to fund the restoration of a nuclear power plant in Michigan. 

Read More

TikTok's owner will use Huawei chips for a new AI model as China cracks down on Nvidia

TikTok’s owner will use Huawei chips for a new AI model as China cracks down on Nvidia

ByteDance logo on a grey brick office building, a woman wearing a mask is walking in front of the building
ByteDance
Photo: GDAPHOTO (AP)

As the U.S. escalates export controls on China, TikTok’s owner is reportedly planning to use a homegrown chipmaker for an artificial intelligence model it’s developing. 

Read More

