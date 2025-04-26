Nvidia stock slides, Apple gets a warning, and Tesla short-sellers cash in: Markets news roundup

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Monday, continuing a volatile stretch for Wall Street as geopolitical tensions, earnings anxiety, and Federal Reserve uncertainty continue to collide.
As markets swirl amid tariffs and trade war concerns, one company is looking rather recession-proof: Netflix (NFLX).
The company was one of the rare bright spots in trading Monday, rising almost 2% after delivering a blockbuster first quarter that had experts comparing the company with Big Tech instead of Big Media. Netflix posted nearly $3 billion in profit and a 31.7% operating margin on $10.5 billion in revenue.
