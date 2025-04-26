Nvidia stock slides, Apple gets a warning, and Tesla short-sellers cash in: Markets news roundup

As markets swirl amid tariffs and trade war concerns, one company is looking rather recession-proof: Netflix (NFLX).

Advertisement

The company was one of the rare bright spots in trading Monday, rising almost 2% after delivering a blockbuster first quarter that had experts comparing the company with Big Tech instead of Big Media. Netflix posted nearly $3 billion in profit and a 31.7% operating margin on $10.5 billion in revenue.

Read More