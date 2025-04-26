How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia stock slides, Apple gets a warning, and Tesla short-sellers cash in: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock slides, Apple gets a warning, and Tesla short-sellers cash in: Markets news roundup

Plus, Netflix stock is just humming along while the market bleeds

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Chris McGrath (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images), Candice Ward (Getty Images), David Ryder (Getty Images)
Nvidia stock slides 6% as U.S. curbs backfire, boosting China’s chip ambitions

Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell more than 6% Monday as investors digested growing fallout from the Biden and Trump administrations’ efforts to curb the company’s chip sales to China.

Sell Apple stock before it sinks another 30%, analyst says

Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

A firm that has already downgraded Apple (AAPL) stock is keeping its Sell recommendation on the shares, saying in a new report that the stock still has a long way to fall.

Tesla short-sellers are feasting on the stock plunge

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

As Tesla (TSLA) prepares to report its first-quarter 2025 earnings after the bell Tuesday, investors are watching closely for updates on two long-delayed projects: the company’s affordable EV and its autonomous robotaxi platform.

The Dow plunges 1,000 points and the Nasdaq reels as Trump attacks Powell again

Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Monday, continuing a volatile stretch for Wall Street as geopolitical tensions, earnings anxiety, and Federal Reserve uncertainty continue to collide.

Gold is surging and it’s freaking out the markets. Here’s what to know

Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

Gold prices blasted past $3,500 an ounce for the first time early Tuesday, a record driven by a perfect storm of geopolitical turmoil and strategic central bank moves.

Netflix stock is just humming along while the market bleeds

Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

As markets swirl amid tariffs and trade war concerns, one company is looking rather recession-proof: Netflix (NFLX).

The company was one of the rare bright spots in trading Monday, rising almost 2% after delivering a blockbuster first quarter that had experts comparing the company with Big Tech instead of Big Media. Netflix posted nearly $3 billion in profit and a 31.7% operating margin on $10.5 billion in revenue.

Defense stocks sink as RTX warns of $850 million hit from tariffs

Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Shares of major U.S. defense contractors tanked Tuesday, with Northrop Grumman (NOC) and RTX (RTX) ranking among the S&P 500’s steepest decliners after earnings reports flagged cost overruns, shrinking margins, and rising tariff exposure — even as revenue remained strong.

The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that living in some states can be much more expensive than residing in others. And if you’re looking to save money, where you call home might be standing in your way.

Boeing stock jumps after surprise earnings beat despite China tensions

Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Boeing (BA) stock rose more than 6% on Wednesday after the aerospace giant reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter loss and reaffirmed its full-year forecast — a rare upside surprise for a company that’s spent months under a microscope.

