Some of Big Tech’s top leaders will be heading to Washington, D.C. soon to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Among them are Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin finally launched its New Glenn rocket into orbit this week, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is reportedly planning to cut 5% of the tech giant’s workforce as part of “an intense year.”

Advertisement

Read about this and more in this week’s tech news roundup.