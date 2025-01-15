Quantum stocks rally thanks to a 'Quantum Day' announcement and a glowing Microsoft blog post

Quantum computing stocks continued rallying Wednesday after quantum-related announcements from both Nvidia (NVDA+3.31% ) and Microsoft (MSFT+2.73% ) .

Quantum Computing stock was up by more than 55% at the market close on Wednesday. IonQ (IONQ+34.60% ) shares closed up by 33.5%, while Rigetti Computing (RGTI+23.74% ) and D-Wave Quantum both saw shares up by around 22% at the close.

The stocks climbed Tuesday morning after plunging earlier in the week and the previous week off of doubts by both Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Meta (META+4.31% ) chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on the technology’s near-term potential.

During the chipmaker’s financial analyst day at the Consumer Electronics Show, Huang said useful quantum computers are likely decades away.

“If you said 15 years for very useful quantum computers, that would probably be on the early side,” Huang said. “If you said 30, it’s probably on the late side. But if you picked 20, I think a whole bunch of us would believe it.”

However, Nvidia announced Tuesday that it will host its first Quantum Day at its GPU Technology Conference in March. Huang will join quantum executives from companies including D-Wave and Rigetti, the chipmaker said, “to discuss where quantum computing is headed.” Nvidia will also unveil quantum computing “advances shortening the timeline to useful applications,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft released a blog post Tuesday calling 2025 “[t]he year to become Quantum-Ready.”

“We are at the advent of the reliable quantum computing era,” said Mitra Azizirad, chief operating officer of strategic missions and technologies at Microsoft. “And we are right on the cusp of seeing quantum computers solve meaningful problems and capture new business value.”

The tech giant also announced its Quantum Ready program to prepare business leaders for quantum computing opportunities.