Nvidia, Broadcom, Costco, Walgreens: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stocks were mostly flat Friday morning as investors weighed tariff policies against signs of economic relief. Meanwhile, February’s jobs report came in weaker than expected. Nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 151,000, an improvement from January’s downwardly revised 125,000 but below the projected 170,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%.

Shortly after the market opened, the S&P 500 dipped 0.04%, while the Nasdaq 100 inched up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, remaining largely steady.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO+5.04% ) shares surged over 6% in the morning trading as the company reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations and provided strong guidance for the current quarter.

Costco

Costco (COST-4.22% ) shares fell 4.6% in the morning trading on Friday after the warehouse retailer slightly missed analysts’ earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of $4.02 per share, falling short of the projected $4.09.

Nvidia

AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA+0.94% ) rebounded in the morning after sliding more than 5% on Thursday, possibly lifted by Broadcom’s strong earnings report.

Walgreens

Walgreens (WBA+7.31% ) shares rose 7% Friday morning after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to a $10 billion acquisition by Sycamore Partners, marking a shift to a privately held company. Sycamore will purchase Walgreens for $11.45 per share in cash.