Live updates: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses the chipmaker's AI conference

Update: March 18, 5:57 p.m. ET: Huang brings the orange and green Star Wars BD droids from Disney onstage to wrap up his keynote. The robots onstage are powered by Nvidia’s Jetson system, Huang said.

Update: March 18, 5:47 p.m. ET: Huang announces Chinese EV maker BYD is adopting its next generation computer, Thor.

Update: March 18, 5:45 p.m. ET: Huang announces Nvidia’s Omniverse now streams to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Update: March 18, 5:30 p.m. ET: Huang announces Nvidia’s AI foundry is working with SAP, ServiceNow, and Snowflake. He also named Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell in the audience. “Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of very large scale for the enterprise than Dell,” Huang said. “Every company will need to build AI factories. And it turns out that Michael is here, and he’s happy to take your order.”

Update: March 18, 5:11 p.m. ET: Huang announces Nvidia is creating a digital twin of the Earth to predict weather patterns with CorrDiff, a new Nvidia generative AI model called which is able to generate 12.5 times higher-resolution images than current models.



Update: March 18, 4:40 p.m. ET: A tender moment onstage.

Update: March 18, 4:31 p.m. ET: Huang introduces the crowd to the next-generation Blackwell chip, named after mathematician David Blackwell, who is also the first Black scholar inducted into the National Academy of Science.

Blackwell is a new processor design, made up of 208 billion transistors, that will be able to handle AI models and queries more quickly than preexisting designs. With its debut, Blackwell chips will be the successor to Nvidia’s in-demand H100 chip, named for computer scientist Grace Hopper. The Hopper is “the most advanced GPU in the world in production today,” Huang said.

Google, Oracle, and Microsoft are among the tech companies preparing for Blackwell, Huang said.

Update: March 18, 4:17 p.m. ET: Huang announces new Nvidia partnerships with computer software makers Cadence, Ansys, and Synopsys. Huang said Cadence is building a supercomputer with Nvidia GPUs.

Original story follows below.

Among other things, AI chipmaking giant Nvidia is predicted to unveil an all-new chip at its flagship annual event this week.



CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at the chipmaker’s GPU Technology Conference (or GTC) to deliver the keynote address Monday. While there, Huang is expected to announce the next generation of the company’s H100 chip — the B100, which is rumored to be Nvidia’s first multi-die chip, meaning it’s a large design partitioned into smaller pieces. If so, the chip is expected to be even more powerful than its predecessor.

Only time will tell if the chip will be revealed — and what it will be able to do.

Follow along for live updates as Huang’s keynote begins at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) and runs for approximately two hours.