Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth ballooned $8 billion in one day

Nvidia stock has had a red-hot week following a stellar first-quarter earnings report. And the chipmaker's CEO is already reaping the rewards.



Jensen Huang’s net worth soared by more than $8 billion on Thursday, hitting $92 billion following the company’s stock rally, according to calculations by Forbes. Huang has a 3.5% stake in Nvidia, which makes up the majority of his net worth. He is currently the 17th-richest person in the world.

Nvidia stock climbed almost 10% and closed above $1,000 for the first time on Thursday, reaching a new record high of $1,037.99 per share. Nvidia stock is up a whopping 116% so far this year.

The company’s share price passed $1,000 for the first time during after-hours trading on Wednesday, after it reported record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion for the 2025 fiscal year — a 262% increase from a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter ending April 28 climbed 18% from $22 billion the prior quarter, and beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Nvidia is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. The company has seen its bottom line boosted by demand for chips that can power the artificial intelligence boom, like its Blackwell and H200 chips. The chipmaker was the first to reach a $2 trillion market cap in February and snagged the title of third-most valuable company in the world in March.

In its earnings report, Nvidia announced its shares will trade under a 10-for-1 stock split starting at market open on June 10. The company said the split will “make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.”

The semiconductor manufacturer reported in a proxy statement earlier this month that its CEO earned $34.2 million in total compensation last year, an increase of 60% from the $21.4 million he made a year earlier. The boost in his compensation was driven by stock awards, which totaled $26.7 million in the 2024 fiscal year, up from $19.7 million a year earlier.