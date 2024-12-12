A.I.

Nvidia is on a hiring spree in China

The chipmaker wants to help build AI-driven cars there

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An Nvidia building
An Nvidia building
Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA+4.51%

Despite mounting trade restrictions, Nvidia (NVDA+4.51%) is significantly expanding its presence in China, focusing on artificial intelligence chips for autonomous vehicles, Bloomberg reports. Both a Chinese government antitrust investigation and escalating trade tensions between Beijing and Washington complicate the semiconductor giant’s efforts.

Suggested Reading

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup
Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup
Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia has boosted its China workforce by a third, going from a 3,000-employee headcount at the start of the year to its current 4,000-employee headcount. Among those hires are a team dedicated to self-driving cars.

Advertisement

Related Content

Intel could get a boost from Nvidia and Broadcom
Microsoft is turning to Intel — not Nvidia — to make more chips

Related Content

Intel could get a boost from Nvidia and Broadcom
Microsoft is turning to Intel — not Nvidia — to make more chips

The expansion comes amid heightened Chinese regulatory scrutiny of U.S. technology firms, particularly those developing artificial intelligence systems. National security concerns have intensified as defense contractors and military suppliers increase their AI investments, adding to the economic tensions between the two nations.

Last week, the Commerce Department announced new restrictions on the sale of semiconductors to China. In turn, China announced that it would be curbing exports of the raw materials used to build those semiconductors to the U.S. Additionally, Nvidia itself is in the middle of an antitrust investigation by Chinese authorities regarding a chipmaker it acquired in 2020.