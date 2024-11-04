Nvidia is about to replace Intel in the Dow

Nvidia (NVDA+4.25% ) shares rose 1% in Monday morning trading as the AI chipmaker is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises the 30 leading U.S. stocks. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for Nvidia and reflects its growing influence in the tech and AI sectors.

To make room for Nvidia, longtime Dow member Intel (INTC+1.79% ) will be removed from the index, signaling a shift in focus toward AI-driven growth. In response to the news, Intel shares fell by 4%. The reshuffling is set to take effect at the end of the week.

Nvidia, often hailed as an “AI darling,” has seen substantial gains throughout the year, driven by its advancements in AI chip technology. The company’s growth trajectory is expected to continue in the coming year, bolstered by expanding interest and investment in artificial intelligence — a field where Nvidia remains a clear leader.

Nvidia’s in-demand Hopper chips, which power some of the world’s most advanced generative AI models, have propelled the company to record-high quarterly results and a $3 trillion valuation. The chipmaker’s next-generation Blackwell AI chip platform was launched in March and has seen a large surge in demand.

The stock split Nvidia announced earlier this year also boosted popularity and growth. The company’s share price has surged by 173% so far this year — and by 193% in the past year. In the past five years, the stock has seen an astronomical 2,498% rise.

Intel missed the AI boat

In contrast, Intel has lagged in the AI boom and missed key opportunities. For example, Intel decided to pass on investing in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which has since revolutionized AI applications and reached a valuation of around $80 billion.

Intel’s stock has suffered, dropping over 53% this year alone, highlighting the challenges the company faces as it tries to catch up with more agile competitors such as Nvidia.