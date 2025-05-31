How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia can't be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Nvidia can't be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup

Plus, Anthropic's CEO says AI could wipe out some white-collar jobs and drive unemployment to 20%

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Image: Alex Wong (Getty Images)
The AI data center race is getting way more complicated

The AI data center race is getting way more complicated

An Amazon Web Services data center in Virginia.
An Amazon Web Services data center in Virginia.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

When Microsoft (MSFT) pulled the plug on planned data centers in Ohio last month and a Wells Fargo (WFC) report suggested Amazon (AMZN) Web Services was reconsidering some leases, market watchers quickly diagnosed the symptoms: AI bubble concerns, demand uncertainty, and the inevitable cooldown after years of breakneck expansion.

Apple is falling behind its Magnificent 7 rivals. Should it just be the Mag 6?

Apple is falling behind its Magnificent 7 rivals. Should it just be the Mag 6?

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks led the market’s post-pandemic boom. But as Big Tech sprints into the AI future, one big name is falling dangerously behind: Apple (AAPL). Once an undisputed tech heavyweight, it risks becoming the least magnificent of them all.

Nvidia beats on earnings again — even while it’s locked out of China

Nvidia beats on earnings again — even while it's locked out of China

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) continues to go beyond expectations — even if things are a little more complicated this time around. Its strong first-quarter headline numbers show that Nvidia’s AI thesis is as strong as ever and that its margins remain elite, despite facing significant headwinds due to U.S. export restrictions on its H20 processors to China and other geopolitical concerns.

Quantum computing could make Bitcoin and crypto a lot less secure

Quantum computing could make Bitcoin and crypto a lot less secure

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

A new study from Google Researchers is raising questions about whether quantum computing will hamper your ability to keep your crypto wallet secure.

Google’s (GOOGL) Craig Gidney, a quantum research scientist, and Sophie Schmieg, a senior staff cryptography engineer, published a blog post on Friday showing a quantum computer could potentially break RSA encryption — the public-key encryption algorithm used to secure data such as for cryptocurrencies — with 20 times fewer quantum resources than they previously believed.

AI could wipe out some white-collar jobs and drive unemployment to 20%, Anthropic CEO says

AI could wipe out some white-collar jobs and drive unemployment to 20%, Anthropic CEO says

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Image: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei has issued a stark warning: Artificial intelligence could eliminate up to half of all entry-level white-collar jobs, pushing U.S. unemployment to 10–20% within the next one to five years.

Nvidia will release cheaper Blackwell AI chips in China to avoid U.S. restrictions, report says

Nvidia will release cheaper Blackwell AI chips in China to avoid U.S. restrictions, report says

CEO Jensen Huang in front of U.S. flags
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Nvidia’s (NVDA) delicate dance in China continues. Amid U.S. export restrictions on its advanced AI chips, the chip giant valued at $3.3 trillion is reworking its product line — again — to maintain its hold on one of its most important markets without crossing Washington.

Salesforce is buying Informatica for $8 billion

Salesforce is buying Informatica for $8 billion

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Salesforce said Tuesday it will acquire the cloud data management company Informatica for $8 billion in equity value as it seeks to further compete in the global artificial intelligence race.

Nvidia’s China problem is big. Just not big enough to stop it

Nvidia's China problem is big. Just not big enough to stop it

Image for article titled Nvidia can&#39;t be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Most companies can’t shrug off an $8 billion loss. Then again, most companies aren’t Nvidia (NVDA).

On Wednesday’s first-quarter earnings call, Wall Street zeroed in on Nvidia’s obvious weak spot: China. Thanks to U.S. export restrictions, Nvidia’s custom-built H20 chips, designed to skirt earlier rules, have essentially been made worthless. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress confirmed the damage: “Had the export controls not occurred, we would have had orders of about $8 billion for H20” in the quarter.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket went further in its latest test launch — but still spun out of control

SpaceX's Starship rocket went further in its latest test launch — but still spun out of control

The Starship booster returns to Earth after a March 2025 launch
The Starship booster returns to Earth after a March 2025 launch
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Space X’s big ambitions came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday, when its Starship made what the company calls a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” six minutes after launch, with parts landing in the Indian Ocean.

