Nvidia can't be stopped, Apple falls behind, and the AI data center race: Tech news roundup

A new study from Google Researchers is raising questions about whether quantum computing will hamper your ability to keep your crypto wallet secure.

Google’s (GOOGL) Craig Gidney, a quantum research scientist, and Sophie Schmieg, a senior staff cryptography engineer, published a blog post on Friday showing a quantum computer could potentially break RSA encryption — the public-key encryption algorithm used to secure data such as for cryptocurrencies — with 20 times fewer quantum resources than they previously believed.

