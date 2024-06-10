A.I.

Nvidia's stock surge means its employees are worth more than $100 million — each

The AI chipmaker's stock has skyrocketed as tech companies race to develop larger, more powerful AI models

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
close up of Nvidia logo surrounded by branches
Nvidia headquarters
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDAAAPLMSFT

The generative artificial intelligence boom has propelled chipmaker Nvidia to new highs, including entry to the $3 trillion market cap club. With an employee count just shy of 30,000, each of its employees is now worth over $100 million.

Suggested Reading

The 10 cars with the highest resale value
Nvidia, Nike, Micron, Darden Restaurants: Stocks to watch this week
Nvidia is about to drop new AI chips. Here's what to expect
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 cars with the highest resale value
Nvidia, Nike, Micron, Darden Restaurants: Stocks to watch this week
Nvidia is about to drop new AI chips. Here's what to expect
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia briefly surpassed Apple’s total market cap as both companies cracked the $3 trillion threshold, joining Microsoft at the top. Apple was the first company to ever reach the $3 trillion threshold, but fell off earlier this year as its stock took a hit from a rough start to the year. Compared to Nvidia’s 29,600-strong workforce, Apple employs 161,000 people, while Microsoft counts 221,000 employees, according to FactSet — which means Apple’s employees are worth about $19 million each, and Microsoft’s about $14 million each.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia is in for bigger earnings beats as Blackwell rolls out, analysts say
Nvidia keeps winning. It's not enough for Wall Street

Related Content

Nvidia is in for bigger earnings beats as Blackwell rolls out, analysts say
Nvidia keeps winning. It's not enough for Wall Street

The chip designer’s share price has surged by 155% so far this year, and by 211% over the past year. In May, Nvidia reported a record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025, up 262% from a year ago, beating Wall Street’s expectations. Its share price surpassed $1,000 for the first time after it reported those earnings, but the company has since implemented a 10-for-1 stock split.

Advertisement

Demand for Nvidia’s Hopper GPUs — or graphics processing units, used for training and inferencing the world’s most powerful AI models — has driven the company’s revenue to record highs. It also beat Wall Street’s expectations for its fourth quarter earnings, reporting revenue of $22 billion — up nearly 270% from the previous year.

Advertisement

In March, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang unveiled the company’s highly-anticipated Blackwell AI platform which will start shipping to customers later this year. And Nvidia already has Blackwell’s successors lined up. Earlier this month, Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025, and the next-generation AI chip platform, Rubin, coming in 2026. He said Nvidia is on a “one-year rhythm” for announcing new chips.