Nvidia's 'Woodstock of AI' was all the rage. Here are some highlights
Nvidia's 'Woodstock of AI' was all the rage. Here are some highlights

A.I.

Nvidia's 'Woodstock of AI' was all the rage. Here are some highlights

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the AI chipmaker's highly anticipated new chip, Blackwell

By
Britney Nguyen
Jensen Huang standing in front of a screen that says Generative AI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at the company’s GPU Tech Conference in San Jose, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia, the chipmaker behind the most desired hardware in the world, unveiled the next generation of its AI chip, Blackwell, at its GPU Technology Conference this week. The event in San Jose, California — dubbed the “Woodstock of AI” by employees and analysts — hosted thousands of people, including AI power players like Brad Lightcap, the chief operating officer of OpenAI, and Arthur Mensch, the chief executive of Mistral AI, . The conference even saw some others companies benefit from a “Nvidia bump.” 

Check out the highlights.

Nvidia’s ‘Woodstock of AI’ has begun. Here’s what to know

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on a stage.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

The frenzy over Nvidia’s H100 chips has worried some companies over shortages, and competitors keen to stay ahead in the AI race have started building their own versions of the chips. Amazon has worked on two chips called Inferentia and Tranium, while Google has been working on its Tensor Processing Units.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a ‘very big’ new chip at his company’s ‘Woodstock of AI’

Jensen Huang and Nvidia's new processors
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GTC conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the AI chipmaker’s highly anticipated new processor, saying tech giants like Microsoft and Google are already eagerly awaiting its arrival. Nvidia’s rise has been fueled by its $40,000 H100 chips, which power the so-called large language models needed to run generative AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Huang unveiled Nvidia’s next-generation GPU “Blackwell,” named after mathematician David Blackwell, the first Black scholar inducted into the National Academy of Sciences.

Nvidia has a ‘very big’ new AI chip called Blackwell. Here’s what to know

Jensen Huang standing behind Nvidia's processors
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The Blackwell computing platform includes the new B200 chip, made up of 208 billion transistors. It will be faster and more powerful than its predecessor, the hugely in-demand, $40,000 H100 chip named after computer scientist Grace Hopper, which is behind some of the world’s most powerful AI models. The Blackwell platform is named after mathematician David Blackwell, who was the first Black scholar inducted into the National Academy of Sciences. “Hopper is fantastic, but we need bigger GPUs,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, referring to graphics processing units, as AI chips are know, “So ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to a very big GPU.”

Nvidia’s hottest new product might not be its new AI chip — but its Stanley cup

Stanley cups on a display shelf at Dick's Sporting Goods
Stanley cups on display at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has been making waves this week during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, debuting a new chip that has the world’s largest tech companies already queueing up. But for those of us who don’t need and can’t afford the $30,000 to $40,000 chip, it looks like Nvidia has a more affordable — and useful for one’s practical, walking-around life.

Elon Musk’s companies are into Nvidia’s new AI chips

Elon Musk sitting in front of a blue screen that says DealBook Summit
Elon Musk onstage at The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times (Getty Images)

Despite his tendency to play against his tech rivals, even Elon Musk is hungry for tech’s hottest chips from Nvidia

