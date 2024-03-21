Nvidia's 'Woodstock of AI' was all the rage. Here are some highlights

The Blackwell computing platform includes the new B200 chip, made up of 208 billion transistors. It will be faster and more powerful than its predecessor, the hugely in-demand, $40,000 H100 chip named after computer scientist Grace Hopper, which is behind some of the world’s most powerful AI models. The Blackwell platform is named after mathematician David Blackwell, who was the first Black scholar inducted into the National Academy of Sciences. “Hopper is fantastic, but we need bigger GPUs,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, referring to graphics processing units, as AI chips are know, “So ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to a very big GPU.”

