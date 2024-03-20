A.I.

3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced new partnerships for the chipmaker at the company's tech conference, leading to a brief bump in their stock prices

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jensen Huang standing in front of a screen that says generative AI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at the company’s GPU Tech Conference in San Jose, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

While Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement of the chipmaker’s highly-anticipated new chip, Blackwell, was the highlight of the tech world’s “Woodstock of AI,” his announcements of new partnerships saw the resurgence of the “Nvidia bump.”

Suggested Reading

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety
The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety
The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Huang started off his keynote address announcing Nvidia partnerships with computer software-makers Cadence Design Systems, Ansys, and Synopsis — sending stocks of the companies up in Tuesday afternoon trading, MarketWatch reported. Cadence’s shares were up 3.6% Tuesday afternoon, and were up 0.52% Wednesday afternoon. Ansys and Synopsis have since seen their shares drop, with Ansys stock down 0.64% and Synopsis down 0.26% Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia stock falls 5% as the U.S. eyes AI chip export limits
What Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks about DeepSeek

Related Content

Nvidia stock falls 5% as the U.S. eyes AI chip export limits
What Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks about DeepSeek

However, Dell’s shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading Tuesday, and up 0.53% Wednesday afternoon. During his keynote, Huang shouted out his friend Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, who was in the audience, and announced a new Nvidia partnership with the tech giant.

Advertisement

“Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of very large scale for the enterprise than Dell,” Huang said. “Every company will need to build AI factories. And it turns out that Michael is here, and he’s happy to take your order.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Samsung climbed over 5% Wednesday after reports that it would possibly start working with Nvidia. Huang said the consumer electronics company’s premium memory chip is in the “qualifying” process for Nvidia chips, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Samsung’s stock jump was reportedly its largest percentage rise since September.

Reuters reported last week that Samsung was looking to adopt the same chipmaking technology as its competitor SK Hynix, which has reportedly started mass producing high-bandwidth memory chips (HBM) slated to ship to Nvidia this month.