3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump

While Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement of the chipmaker’s highly-anticipated new chip, Blackwell, was the highlight of the tech world’s “Woodstock of AI,” his announcements of new partnerships saw the resurgence of the “Nvidia bump.”

Huang started off his keynote address announcing Nvidia partnerships with computer software-makers Cadence Design Systems, Ansys, and Synopsis — sending stocks of the companies up in Tuesday afternoon trading, MarketWatch reported. Cadence’s shares were up 3.6% Tuesday afternoon, and were up 0.52% Wednesday afternoon. Ansys and Synopsis have since seen their shares drop, with Ansys stock down 0.64% and Synopsis down 0.26% Wednesday afternoon.

However, Dell’s shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading Tuesday, and up 0.53% Wednesday afternoon. During his keynote, Huang shouted out his friend Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, who was in the audience, and announced a new Nvidia partnership with the tech giant.

“Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of very large scale for the enterprise than Dell,” Huang said. “Every company will need to build AI factories. And it turns out that Michael is here, and he’s happy to take your order.”

Meanwhile, shares of Samsung climbed over 5% Wednesday after reports that it would possibly start working with Nvidia. Huang said the consumer electronics company’s premium memory chip is in the “qualifying” process for Nvidia chips, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Samsung’s stock jump was reportedly its largest percentage rise since September.

Reuters reported last week that Samsung was looking to adopt the same chipmaking technology as its competitor SK Hynix, which has reportedly started mass producing high-bandwidth memory chips (HBM) slated to ship to Nvidia this month.