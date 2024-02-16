Markets

The Nvidia stock surge is now extending to other companies

Wall Street's favorite chip maker disclosed stakes in a handful of AI and other companies this week — and promptly sent shares rising

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A sign is posted at Nvidia headquarters on February 05, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Call it The Nvidia Bump. After the chip maker disclosed its stake in five publicly traded AI firms this week, including Arm Holdings and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, most of the companies saw their own stock surge.

Suggested Reading

Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The other companies listed in the filing Wednesday were Nano-X Imaging, SoundHound AI, and TuSimple. The AI chipmaker’s largest stake, at $147.3 million, is in semiconductor and software design firm Arm, which it failed to acquire in February 2022.

Advertisement

Related Content

An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia
Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Related Content

An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia
Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Arm stock was down slightly on Thursday. But shares of SoundHound, an AI voice recognition platform, rose 67% Thursday. Nvidia’s stake in the company, which it invested in during a $75 million round in 2017, is worth $3.67 million.

Advertisement

Nano-X Imaging, which uses AI for medical imaging , saw its stock go up 49% Thursday after Nvidia disclosed a $379.9 million stake in the company. Chinese autonomous trucking company, TuSimple, which has a $3.04 million investment from Nvidia, saw its stock rise 37%. And biotech company Recursion Pharmaceuticals saw its shares jump 14%. Nvidia has a $75.9 million stake in the company.

Advertisement

Nvidia became the third-most valuable company in the U.S. this week, as a 2024 stock surge sent its market cap past both Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. The company makes the chips powering leading AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s renamed chatbot Gemini.

In the three months leading up to Oct. 29, Nvidia’s revenue increased more than three-fold compared to the same period in 2022. Nvidia stock is up a whopping 51.7% so far this year, and the company will release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday next week.

Advertisement

Want more AI news? Check out are weekly AI news roundup.