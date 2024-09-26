Nvidia is back in the $3 trillion club — and Jensen Huang is $2 billion richer

In This Story NVDA -1.87%

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is $2.3 billion richer thanks to a recent bump in Nvidia stock.



Shares of the chip giant were up more than 2% in pre-market trading, after closing up about 2% at $123.51 apiece Wednesday. The uptick in the company’s stock brought its market capitalization back above $3 trillion, recovering ground from recent losses and bringing Nvidia back into the coveted club.

Huang’s net worth now stands at $108 billion, making him the 13th-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. The CEO has a roughly 3% stake in Nvidia, which makes up the majority of his net worth.

This current uptick in Nvidia stock may be driven by Bain’s annual technology report, released Wednesday, that predicted that the market for AI products could reach as much as almost $1 trillion by 2027.

The consulting firm predicted that companies will need to make “unprecedented levels of investment in technology infrastructure” to remain on top — a positive signal to investors that mass funding of data centers and other critical AI infrastructure will remain strong.

“If large data centers currently cost between $1 billion and $4 billion, costs for data centers five years from now could be between $10 billion and $25 billion,” the report said.

Nvidia is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, and has become a bellwether for excitement and demand for artificial intelligence. The company has seen its bottom line balloon on demand for chips that can power the AI boom, like its Blackwell and H200 chips.

It was also the first chipmaker to reach a $2 trillion market cap in February, snagging the title of third-most valuable company in the world in March. It was briefly the most valuable company in the world this summer.

But shares have been largely trending downward for the past month. Despite an earnings beat that saw record second-quarter revenue of $30 billion for fiscal year 2025 — up 122% from a year ago — Nvidia stock is still down 2% over the past month. Shares fell as much as 12.55% in the days following the its earnings report on Aug. 29.

Still, the chipmaker’s shares have climbed around 156% so far this year. And compared with a year ago, Nvidia’s stock is up over 190%.