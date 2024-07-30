Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang teased what AI's next wave will be — and we may all end up with robot assistants

In This Story NVDA GOOGL MSFT BYDDY SIEGY

As one of the drivers of the generative artificial intelligence boom, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is looking to a future in which everyone has their own AI.

The next wave, Huang said, is enterprise AI, where everyone at a company “will have an AI assistant.”

“We hope that we can give every single organization the ability to create their own AIs,” Huang said during a fireside chat at SIGGRAPH, a computer graphics conference. “So everybody would be augmented and have a collaborative AI that could empower them, help them do better work.”

Meanwhile, generative AI was made possible by the first wave focused on accelerated computing, which can reduce the amount of energy the technology consumes while being able to meet computational demand, Huang said. However, the massive demand for energy required to run AI models is making AI leaders such as Google and Microsoft big-time contributors to climate change.

Earlier this month, Google said its carbon emissions have risen by 48% since 2019, mostly due to energy consumption by data centers and supply chain emissions. And in May, Microsoft said in its 2024 Environmental Sustainability Report that its carbon emissions were almost 31% higher than in 2020, mostly due to building more data centers for AI workloads as well as hardware such as semiconductors and servers.

The wave after enterprise AI is physical AI, Huang said, which requires three computers: one to create the AI, another to simulate the AI both for synthetic generation and so robots can learn how to refine their AI, and the third computer that actually runs the AI.

In June, Huang said physical AI “that understands the laws of physics” and “can work among us,” is part of the next wave of the technology. Speaking ahead of COMPUTEX, an annual tech trade show in Taiwan, Huang said Nvidia’s Isaac AI robot development platform is already being used to improve efficiency in factories and warehouses, including those for BYD Electronics and Siemens.