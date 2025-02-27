After Nvidia's earnings beat, analysts are looking forward to the GTC. Here's what to expect

After it delivered another record quarter, all eyes will be on Nvidia’s (NVDA-7.37% ) announcements at its annual GPU Technology Conference in March.

Nvidia unveiled its Blackwell artificial intelligence platform at last year’s conference — known as the GTC — which has now “successfully ramped up” large-scale production and is “achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. Demand for the chips, which faced production delays due to design flaws and overheating issues, is “amazing” as companies roll out reasoning AI models, according to Huang.

On the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call, Huang said he will discuss the company’s next AI chip, Blackwell Ultra, its next-generation AI platform, Vera Rubin, and its plans for following products at the conference. During the company’s earnings call in May, Huang announced that Nvidia already had another chip coming after Blackwell, and that the company is “on a one-year rhythm.” The following month, Huang announced Blackwell Ultra and the Rubin platform during an appearance at COMPUTEX in Taiwan.

During the call with analysts on Wednesday, Huang said Nvidia has “some really exciting things to share” at the GTC about enterprise and agentic AI, reasoning models, and robotics.

The upcoming developers conference will be “another positive catalyst to help solidify the performance advantages of Blackwell and lay a framework for continued AI spending, particularly on the inference side,” Jefferies (JEF-1.31% ) analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Despite surpassing revenue and guidance expectations, Nvidia’s shares fell on Thursday as some investors were left unimpressed by its results.

However, Nvidia is expected to “get the market excited about everything in the product pipeline,” at the GTC next month, John Belton, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, said in post-earnings comments shared with Quartz.

Sean Sun, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, shared similar sentiments, saying Nvidia’s “real story is its rapid cadence of innovation,” in comments shared with Quartz. “With GTC around the corner, I expect further product announcements to build on today’s momentum.”

The GTC takes place between March 17 and 21, and Huang will deliver his keynote address on March 18.