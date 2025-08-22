Nvidia has already suspended production of its H20 AI chip meant for China, the Information reported Thursday.

The chip designer told some suppliers — including Amkor Technology and Samsung Electronics — to halt production on its H20 AI chip this week, the outlet said, citing people familiar with the matter. The apparent pause comes one month after China's Cyberspace Administration raised security concerns over alleged "backdoors" in Nvidia's H20 chips, per CNBC.

Nvidia’s stock has dropped 1.9% over the last five days.

The reported pause also follows a Tuesday report from Reuters that said Nvidia is working on a new AI chip for China that's more powerful than the H20 chip.

The new product is tentatively called the B30A, Reuters reported. It is thought to be based on Nvidia’s Blackwell chip architecture.

When asked about the new chip in a CNBC interview, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick did not rule out allowing Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang to sell the more powerful product to China.

“Of course, he would like to sell a new chip to China,” Lutnick said. “I’ve listened to him pitch the president, and the president listens to our great technology companies, and he’ll decide how he wants to play.”

In April, the U.S. Commerce Department banned Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China, citing the need to safeguard “national and economic security.”

The Trump administration reversed its ban in July.

Last year, the U.S. tightened chip-related export rules. In response, Nvidia launched its H20 chip, a lower-spec version of its flagship GPU designed to fall just under those limits.

— Alex Daniel contributed to this article.