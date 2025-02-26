Nvidia, Super Micro, Tesla: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stocks edged higher in premarket trading on Wednesday as investors awaited Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report. New home sales data, set for release at 10 a.m. New York time will provide fresh insights into the housing market’s performance and emerging trends.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA-2.80% stock gained in premarket trading as the AI chip powerhouse prepares to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell. After Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spooked investors in January, Nvidia’s stock plunged 17%, wiping out nearly $600 billion in value — a record for a U.S. company.

Salesforce

Salesforce (CRM-0.79% ), a leading customer relationship management technology provider, rose in premarket trading ahead of its earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer (SMCI-11.76% ) stock surged almost 20% in premarket trading after the AI hardware maker filed its long-awaited financial reports, alleviating delisting concerns on the Nasdaq that had loomed since last year.

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA-8.39% ) shares rose in early trading, as some investors bought the dip. The company’s market capitalization has gone below $1 trillion.