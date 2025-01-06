Nvidia stock jumps 4% before CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote

Nvidia’s (NVDA+18.57% ) shares climbed by close to 5% on Monday in anticipation of chief executive Jensen Huang’s keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The chipmaker is expected to make major artificial intelligence-focused product announcements at the annual Las Vegas trade show. Bank of America (BAC+6.65% ) reiterated its “buy” rating on Nvidia in a note on Monday outlining its expectations for CES.

“[W]e still see CES as a positive catalyst, re-asserting NVDA’s platform dominance/opportunity in high-growth markets,” Vivek Arya, a research analyst at Bank of America Global Research, said in the note.

Arya said the bank is expecting updates on Nvidia’s robotics strategy, such as its Jetson Thor robot computer, which would leverage its silicon and software capabilities for physical AI.

“The challenge in our view is however making the products reliable enough, cheap enough and pervasive enough to spawn credible business models,” Arya said, adding that robotics could be seen as “cool but niche,” similar to the metaverse and autonomous cars.

“[W]hile we don’t doubt NVDA’s capabilities, we are unsure as to when and how fast they can influence NVDA’s financials,” Arya said.

Bank of America is also looking for Nvidia to announce the launch of its RTX 50-series GPUs, “[p]otential entry into” the AI PC market through a partnership or on its own, and updates to its data center business, including on its current-generation Blackwell platform.

The chipmaker’s shares stalled toward the end of last year after reaching record highs driven by the AI boom. Production and shipping of the highly anticipated Blackwell chips were delayed due to a now-fixed design flaw that sent its shares falling. The company also saw its shares tumble after the Chinese government announced an investigation into the chipmaker for possibly violating anti-monopoly laws.

In June, Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip for this year and a next-generation AI chip platform called Rubin coming in 2026. Arya said announcements on “timeline acceleration” for Rubin could help the chipmaker “regain control of the (overstated) narrative around custom-chips from cloud vendors overtaking/reducing need to buy NVDA’s merchant silicon.”