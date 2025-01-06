Money & Markets

Nvidia stock jumps 4% before CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to announce updates on the chipmaker's robotics strategy

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jensen Huang speaking while holding up a chip platform in front of a black backdrop with the Nvidia logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Nvidia AI Summit Japan in Tokyo, Japan on November 13, 2024.
Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA+18.57%BAC+6.65%

Nvidia’s (NVDA+18.57%) shares climbed by close to 5% on Monday in anticipation of chief executive Jensen Huang’s keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Suggested Reading

The big stock rally's biggest winners winners
Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump's 'strategy all along'
Trump Media stock spikes 8% — and the reason why just might be hilarious
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The big stock rally's biggest winners winners
Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump's 'strategy all along'
Trump Media stock spikes 8% — and the reason why just might be hilarious
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The chipmaker is expected to make major artificial intelligence-focused product announcements at the annual Las Vegas trade show. Bank of America (BAC+6.65%) reiterated its “buy” rating on Nvidia in a note on Monday outlining its expectations for CES.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia beat earnings expectations again. Here's what comes next
Nvidia stock falls 5% as the U.S. eyes AI chip export limits

Related Content

Nvidia beat earnings expectations again. Here's what comes next
Nvidia stock falls 5% as the U.S. eyes AI chip export limits

“[W]e still see CES as a positive catalyst, re-asserting NVDA’s platform dominance/opportunity in high-growth markets,” Vivek Arya, a research analyst at Bank of America Global Research, said in the note.

Advertisement

Arya said the bank is expecting updates on Nvidia’s robotics strategy, such as its Jetson Thor robot computer, which would leverage its silicon and software capabilities for physical AI.

Advertisement

“The challenge in our view is however making the products reliable enough, cheap enough and pervasive enough to spawn credible business models,” Arya said, adding that robotics could be seen as “cool but niche,” similar to the metaverse and autonomous cars.

“[W]hile we don’t doubt NVDA’s capabilities, we are unsure as to when and how fast they can influence NVDA’s financials,” Arya said.

Advertisement

Bank of America is also looking for Nvidia to announce the launch of its RTX 50-series GPUs, “[p]otential entry into” the AI PC market through a partnership or on its own, and updates to its data center business, including on its current-generation Blackwell platform.

The chipmaker’s shares stalled toward the end of last year after reaching record highs driven by the AI boom. Production and shipping of the highly anticipated Blackwell chips were delayed due to a now-fixed design flaw that sent its shares falling. The company also saw its shares tumble after the Chinese government announced an investigation into the chipmaker for possibly violating anti-monopoly laws.

Advertisement

In June, Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip for this year and a next-generation AI chip platform called Rubin coming in 2026. Arya said announcements on “timeline acceleration” for Rubin could help the chipmaker “regain control of the (overstated) narrative around custom-chips from cloud vendors overtaking/reducing need to buy NVDA’s merchant silicon.”