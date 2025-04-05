Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup

The market’s highest-performing tech stocks, the Magnificent 7, mostly slid on Monday amid worries over President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Tesla (TSLA) was down 4.8% at 11:30 a.m., while Nvidia (NVDA) was off 4.1%, Amazon (AMZN) was 3% lower, Meta (META) fell 2.1% Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 2.5%, and Alphabet (GOOGL) was down by 1.1%. Apple (AAPL) stock was the outlier among the Mag 7, rising 0.6%.

