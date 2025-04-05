Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup

The market’s highest-performing tech stocks, the Magnificent 7, mostly slid on Monday amid worries over President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Tesla (TSLA) was down 4.8% at 11:30 a.m., while Nvidia (NVDA) was off 4.1%, Amazon (AMZN) was 3% lower, Meta (META) fell 2.1% Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 2.5%, and Alphabet (GOOGL) was down by 1.1%. Apple (AAPL) stock was the outlier among the Mag 7, rising 0.6%.
Sam Altman’s OpenAI has closed a new $40 billion fundraising deal that almost doubles the firm’s valuation and cements it as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.
Amazon (AMZN) is making an under-the-wire bid to acquire popular social media app TikTok, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Agents are the latest trend in artificial intelligence, with several tech giants claiming they will provide a major boost in productivity for businesses. And it turns out most companies are already sold on the idea.
Half a century after its founding in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 4, 1975, Microsoft (MSFT) consistently ranks as one of the world’s most valuable companies. Currently sitting on a $2.7 trillion market cap, the software company, now based in Redmond, Washington, has turned into an artificial intelligence leader.
President Donald Trump announced widespread tariffs on Wednesday, sending the stock market plunging. One of the more significant of these tariffs is a 20% levy on goods coming from longtime U.S. ally and trade partner the European Union.