How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup

Plus, OpenAI is now worth more than Chevron, McDonald’s, and Salesforce

Image for article titled Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Leon Neal (Getty Images), Ethan Miller (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images), Eugene Gologursky (Getty Images), Andrea Verdelli (Getty Images), David Paul Morris (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
It was a bad day for Nvidia

Nvidia logo on a building surrounded by branches
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) fell with other Magnificent 7 stocks on Thursday as the market reacted to new tariffs — but the company also may’ve slipped because a major bank downgraded it for unrelated reasons.

Intel will spin off its ‘non-core’ businesses, new CEO says

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s bad day, Microsoft&#39;s AI plans, Amazon&#39;s TikTok play, and Intel&#39;s future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Intel (INTC) will spin off some of its non-core businesses, newly minted CEO Lip-Bu Tan said at the company’s Vision 2025 conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

Microsoft could be reassessing its AI plans while pulling back on data centers

Satya Nadella speaking with his hands clasped together in front of a Microsoft logo on a blue backdrop, he's wearing a navy sweater and grey pants
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during CES 2024 on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) has reportedly stopped or delayed data center projects across the globe, possibly signaling a reassessment of its artificial intelligence ambitions.

Magnificent 7 stocks slide as Trump tariff fears rattle markets again

Nvidia logo on a building surrounded by branches
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The market’s highest-performing tech stocks, the Magnificent 7, mostly slid on Monday amid worries over President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Tesla (TSLA) was down 4.8% at 11:30 a.m., while Nvidia (NVDA) was off 4.1%, Amazon (AMZN) was 3% lower, Meta (META) fell 2.1% Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 2.5%, and Alphabet (GOOGL) was down by 1.1%. Apple (AAPL) stock was the outlier among the Mag 7, rising 0.6%.

OpenAI is now worth more than Chevron, McDonald’s, and Salesforce

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son on February 3, 2025. SoftBank led a recent $40 billion fundraising round that values OpenAI at $300 billion.
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images)

Sam Altman’s OpenAI has closed a new $40 billion fundraising deal that almost doubles the firm’s valuation and cements it as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Amazon wants to buy TikTok as Trump’s deadline looms

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s bad day, Microsoft&#39;s AI plans, Amazon&#39;s TikTok play, and Intel&#39;s future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Eugene Gologursky (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is making an under-the-wire bid to acquire popular social media app TikTok, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s bad day, Microsoft&#39;s AI plans, Amazon&#39;s TikTok play, and Intel&#39;s future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andrea Verdelli (Getty Images)

Agents are the latest trend in artificial intelligence, with several tech giants claiming they will provide a major boost in productivity for businesses. And it turns out most companies are already sold on the idea.

Microsoft is turning 50. Here are 4 of its peers that are also still around

Bill Gates wearing a purple button down under a purple sweater, speaking with his hands up in front of an older Microsoft logo from the 2000s
Bill Gates at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show on January 6, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

Half a century after its founding in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 4, 1975, Microsoft (MSFT) consistently ranks as one of the world’s most valuable companies. Currently sitting on a $2.7 trillion market cap, the software company, now based in Redmond, Washington, has turned into an artificial intelligence leader.

3 ways Big Tech is vulnerable to European tariff retaliation

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s bad day, Microsoft&#39;s AI plans, Amazon&#39;s TikTok play, and Intel&#39;s future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced widespread tariffs on Wednesday, sending the stock market plunging. One of the more significant of these tariffs is a 20% levy on goods coming from longtime U.S. ally and trade partner the European Union.

Does CoreWeave’s disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s bad day, Microsoft&#39;s AI plans, Amazon&#39;s TikTok play, and Intel&#39;s future: Tech news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

New Jersey-based AI and cloud computing company CoreWeave made its market debut on Friday to little applause.

The stock was poised for success by all means: It was the biggest tech IPO since software company UiPath (PATH) in 2021, and a rare IPO of a pure-play AI company.

