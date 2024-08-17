Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup

Plus, Starbucks stock soars and Chipotle sinks after a CEO shuffle

Image for article titled Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images), John Lamparski (Getty Images), NurPhoto (Getty Images), Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), miniseries (Getty Images), Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)
Warren Buffett’s Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year

Warren Buffett's Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett is betting big on this beauty brand

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halved its stake in Apple in the second quarter, a selloff that could cost the Omaha-based conglomerate more than what Coca-Cola brings in in a year.

Trump Media stock keeps sinking after Donald Trump returned to X

Trump Media stock keeps sinking after Donald Trump returned to X

Donald Trump
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, neared their lowest level since debuting on the Nasdaq in March, following Trump’s return to rival social media platform X.

Nvidia stock is about to make a big comeback, analysts say

Nvidia stock is about to make a big comeback, analysts say

Image for article titled Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup
Nvidia (NVDA) shares are beginning to climb after a big drop that erased $900 billion in market value.

Nvidia’s stock price jumped 5% in Tuesday morning trading. Ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings report Aug. 28, analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) say the stock is set to make a comeback — but it may take a little while.

Starbucks stock soars and Chipotle sinks amid CEO poaching

Starbucks stock soars and Chipotle sinks amid CEO poaching

Image for article titled Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup
Starbucks (SBUX) stock jumped more than 20% at market open Tuesday after it announced that it would be replacing its chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, with a food industry veteran.

The much-feared American recession isn’t coming, Bank of America chief says

The much-feared American recession isn't coming, Bank of America chief says

Brian Moynihan
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America (BAC) chief Brian Moynihan said the bank’s research team “does not have any recession predicted anymore,” even as fears about the health of the U.S. economy continue to rise.

Victoria’s Secret swiped the CEO of Rihanna’s lingerie brand — and investors are thrilled

Victoria's Secret swiped the CEO of Rihanna's lingerie brand — and investors are thrilled

Image for article titled Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup
It looks like Starbucks (SBUX) and Chipotle (CMG) may have kicked off a new season of CEO swap.

The stock price of Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) surged on Wednesday after the company announced that it nabbed the CEO of its competitor Savage X Fenty, Hillary Super, to be its next chief executive. Victoria’s Secret shares were up by over 13% on the news.

The Nvidia stock rebound has added more than $400 billion in market cap as investors buy the dip

The Nvidia stock rebound has added more than $400 billion in market cap as investors buy the dip

Nvidia
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is quickly recovering lost ground as investors take advantage of lower share prices.

In the last four trading days, the chip giant’s stock has climbed nearly 19%, recovering more than $400 billion in market value from the roughly $900 billion that was wiped out by a retreat from the stock, hastened by last week’s market rout.

Starbucks and Home Depot show consumers are pushed to the limit, strategist says

Starbucks and Home Depot show consumers are pushed to the limit, strategist says

Starbucks and Home Depot show consumers are pushed to the limit, strategist says

Carol Schleif of BMO Family Office breaks down what investors can learn about consumer spending from Starbucks’ CEO shakeup and Home Depot’s sales concerns

The Dow jumps 500 points on strong retail sales and job growth

The Dow jumps 500 points on strong retail sales and job growth

Image for article titled Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup
Dow Jones rose over 500 points on Thursday as investors expressed confidence in the economy following robust retail sales and weekly job data. In the afternoon, the Dow climbed 507 points or about 1.2% to 40,515. S&P 500 popped up 1.4%, while Nasdaq increased by 2%.

