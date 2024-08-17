Nvidia stock rises, Trump Media falls, and Warren Buffett's Apple selloff: Markets news roundup

2 / 11
Warren Buffett’s Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year
Read more: Warren Buffett is betting big on this beauty brand
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halved its stake in Apple in the second quarter, a selloff that could cost the Omaha-based conglomerate more than what Coca-Cola brings in in a year.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, neared their lowest level since debuting on the Nasdaq in March, following Trump’s return to rival social media platform X.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares are beginning to climb after a big drop that erased $900 billion in market value.
Nvidia’s stock price jumped 5% in Tuesday morning trading. Ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings report Aug. 28, analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) say the stock is set to make a comeback — but it may take a little while.
Starbucks (SBUX) stock jumped more than 20% at market open Tuesday after it announced that it would be replacing its chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, with a food industry veteran.
Bank of America (BAC) chief Brian Moynihan said the bank’s research team “does not have any recession predicted anymore,” even as fears about the health of the U.S. economy continue to rise.
It looks like Starbucks (SBUX) and Chipotle (CMG) may have kicked off a new season of CEO swap.
The stock price of Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) surged on Wednesday after the company announced that it nabbed the CEO of its competitor Savage X Fenty, Hillary Super, to be its next chief executive. Victoria’s Secret shares were up by over 13% on the news.
8 / 11
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is quickly recovering lost ground as investors take advantage of lower share prices.
In the last four trading days, the chip giant’s stock has climbed nearly 19%, recovering more than $400 billion in market value from the roughly $900 billion that was wiped out by a retreat from the stock, hastened by last week’s market rout.
Carol Schleif of BMO Family Office breaks down what investors can learn about consumer spending from Starbucks’ CEO shakeup and Home Depot’s sales concerns
Dow Jones rose over 500 points on Thursday as investors expressed confidence in the economy following robust retail sales and weekly job data. In the afternoon, the Dow climbed 507 points or about 1.2% to 40,515. S&P 500 popped up 1.4%, while Nasdaq increased by 2%.