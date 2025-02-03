Ontario is 'ripping up' its contract with Elon Musk's Starlink to protest Trump's tariffs on Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is “ripping up” the province’s contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Canada.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Ford, who runs the most populous province in Canada, said on X that the province isn’t just targeting Musk’s internet provider Starlink, it is banning any government contracts with American companies in retaliation.

Advertisement

“Every year, the Ontario government and its agencies spend $30 billion on procurement, alongside our $200 billion plan to build Ontario. U.S.-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues,” Ford said. “They only have President Trump to blame. We’re going one step further. We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink.” Ontario had signed a $100 million Canadian contract with Starlink in November to provide internet to parts of rural Ontario.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” Ford added. “Canada didn’t start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we’re ready to win it.”

Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, with lower 10% tariffs on Canadian oil. Canada and Mexico both announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.

Advertisement

In response to the tariffs, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged the country’s citizens to shop local. “Now is the time to choose products made right here in Canada. Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada.”

The Prime Minister also said that “we’re certainly not looking to escalate, but we will stand up for Canada.”

Advertisement

Trump said he had no choice but to implement the tariffs “through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl.” The tariffs, which begin Tuesday, will remain in place until the so-called “national emergency” is over, he said.