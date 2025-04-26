How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup

Plus, Apple and Meta get fined a whopping $800 million as Europe comes after Big Tech

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Leon Neal (Getty Images), Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT costs OpenAI millions, Sam Altman says

Sam Altman, in a dark suit, sits in front of a light blue background with the words "OpenAI"
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images)

Being polite to your AI assistant could cost millions of dollars.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that showing good manners to a ChatGPT model — such as saying “please” and “thank you” — adds up to millions of dollars in operational expenses.

Break up Google, DOJ asks judge

Google logo over a stormy-looking backdrop on a building
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The Justice Department said Monday that it wants a federal judge to break up Google (GOOGL) to address a ruling that found that the Silicon Valley giant has an illegal monopoly in online search — in part by paying web browsers and smartphone manufacturers to feature its search engine.

The new space race is just getting started

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Blue Origin

Six women in royal blue spacesuits rocketed to the edge of space last week, with pop star Katy Perry vowing to write a song about her “highest high” and CBS’s Gayle King rejecting the “astronaut” title upon return. The 10-minute Blue Origin publicity flight delivered its promised social media moments: Perry kissed the ground while King waxed philosophical about Earth’s beauty. Fellow passenger Lauren Sanchez, who designed the sleek suits with luxury fashion house Monse, rushed to embrace fiancé (and Blue Origin founder) Jeff Bezos after touching down.

Google’s revenue tops Wall Street’s expectations — and the stock climbs

The Google logo on top of an outcropping and the Google Cloud logo in front of a brick building
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

No need to pull up your browser to search “strong quarter” — Google (GOOGL) parent Alphabet has the answer. The company’s first-quarter report beat Wall Street’s consensus expectations Thursday after the bell.

From a flirting game to a chatbot that speaks in Gen Z slang: 6 unexpected uses for AI

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Chatbots are so yesterday.

Many of artificial intelligence’s more traditional uses have been well-documented: recommendation systems, personalization, and, of course, message-based assistants. The technology also is being used in companions for the elderly, drug discovery, and even beekeeping.

Apple and Meta just got fined a whopping $800 million as Europe comes after Big Tech

An Apple Store in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)

The European Union fined Apple and Meta a combined $800 million on Wednesday for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a 2022 landmark European antitrust law that addresses anticompetitive practices in the tech industry.

5 businesses Elon Musk is refocusing on as he leaves DOGE — and how they did while he was busy

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has said he will be stepping back from his day-to-day involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on his other roles, namely as the CEO of Tesla.

Instagram will use AI to catch teens using adult accounts

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Image: Instagram

Instagram (META) said Monday that it will begin using AI to catch teenagers using its platform with adult settings as it works to remedy its many child safety issues.

Intel could make massive cuts to its workforce. The stock rises 5%

Image for article titled Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Intel (INTC) Corp. will announce a purge of 20% of its staff as it aims to pare back bureaucracy within the company, according to a new report. That would amount to about 21,0000 jobs being eliminated.

