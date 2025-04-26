Being nice to ChatGPT, breaking up Google, and the new space race: Tech news roundup

Six women in royal blue spacesuits rocketed to the edge of space last week, with pop star Katy Perry vowing to write a song about her “highest high” and CBS’s Gayle King rejecting the “astronaut” title upon return. The 10-minute Blue Origin publicity flight delivered its promised social media moments: Perry kissed the ground while King waxed philosophical about Earth’s beauty. Fellow passenger Lauren Sanchez, who designed the sleek suits with luxury fashion house Monse, rushed to embrace fiancé (and Blue Origin founder) Jeff Bezos after touching down.

