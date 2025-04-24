Google's revenue tops Wall Street's expectations — and the stock climbs

In This Story GOOGL +1.23%

No need to pull up your browser to search “strong quarter” — Google’s (GOOGL+1.23% ) parent Alphabet has the answer. The company’s first-quarter report beat Wall Street’s consensus expectations on Thursday after the bell.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Fueled by growth in its cloud services and AI initiatives, Alphabet posted a net income of $34.5 billion on $90.2 billion in revenue — a 12% year-over-year increase that beat Wall Street’s estimate of $89.2 billion. The company also reported earnings per share of $2.81; analysts were expecting that number to be $2.01. Net income increased 46%.



Advertisement

Alphabet also announced a $70 billion stock buyback program and said it will increase its quarterly cash dividend by 5% to $0.21. It’s the first of the trillion-dollar Big Tech companies to report quarterly results this earnings season.

Advertisement

The stock popped more than 3% in after-hours trading.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that the quarterly results “reflect healthy growth and momentum across the business” as well as Google’s “unique full stack approach to AI.”

Advertisement

Google Cloud remained one of the fastest-growing segments in Alphabet’s portfolio; its revenue increased 28% to $12.3 billion.

In the same statement, Pichai boasted about the company’s Gemini 2.5 AI model. He added that the AI Overviews tool — which Google bolted atop its search results, making it virtually unavoidable — “now has 1.5 billion users per month.

Advertisement

In other areas, Google’s ad revenue was $66.8 billion (versus an expected $66.4 billion), while its YouTube advertising revenue was lower than expected: $8.93 billion versus $8.97 billion.

The company’s stock had fallen about 16% so far this year before Thursday’s call, so investors were curious to see how Google would fare in the key areas of AI and cloud computing — amid a host of legal concerns related to antitrust cases and swirling tariff questions.