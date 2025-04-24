Google's revenue tops Wall Street's expectations — and the stock climbs

In This Story
No need to pull up your browser to search “strong quarter” — Google’s (GOOGL+1.23%) parent Alphabet has the answer. The company’s first-quarter report beat Wall Street’s consensus expectations on Thursday after the bell.
Fueled by growth in its cloud services and AI initiatives, Alphabet posted a net income of $34.5 billion on $90.2 billion in revenue — a 12% year-over-year increase that beat Wall Street’s estimate of $89.2 billion. The company also reported earnings per share of $2.81; analysts were expecting that number to be $2.01. Net income increased 46%.
Alphabet also announced a $70 billion stock buyback program and said it will increase its quarterly cash dividend by 5% to $0.21. It’s the first of the trillion-dollar Big Tech companies to report quarterly results this earnings season.
The stock popped more than 3% in after-hours trading.
CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that the quarterly results “reflect healthy growth and momentum across the business” as well as Google’s “unique full stack approach to AI.”
Google Cloud remained one of the fastest-growing segments in Alphabet’s portfolio; its revenue increased 28% to $12.3 billion.
In the same statement, Pichai boasted about the company’s Gemini 2.5 AI model. He added that the AI Overviews tool — which Google bolted atop its search results, making it virtually unavoidable — “now has 1.5 billion users per month.
In other areas, Google’s ad revenue was $66.8 billion (versus an expected $66.4 billion), while its YouTube advertising revenue was lower than expected: $8.93 billion versus $8.97 billion.
The company’s stock had fallen about 16% so far this year before Thursday’s call, so investors were curious to see how Google would fare in the key areas of AI and cloud computing — amid a host of legal concerns related to antitrust cases and swirling tariff questions.