Lifestyle

Sam Altman's $27 million 'Batcave' home has some problems — so he's suing the contractor

The OpenAI CEO's lawsuit claims it will cost at least $4 million to fix his home

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s $27 million &#39;Batcave&#39; home has some problems — so he&#39;s suing the contractor
Illustration: Architectural Digest; Getty/Mike Coppola; Quartz Graphics

OpenAI’s Sam Altman wanted a mansion with a bat cave. Instead, he apparently got a “lemon.”

Suggested Reading

The 10 most relaxed states in America
The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
The top 10 warm-weather destinations for winter getaways
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 most relaxed states in America
The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
The top 10 warm-weather destinations for winter getaways
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

That’s according to a new suit filed against the contractors of the $27 million house Altman owns in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem
Elon Musk takes OpenAI and Sam Altman to court over 'Shakespearean' levels of deception

Related Content

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem
Elon Musk takes OpenAI and Sam Altman to court over 'Shakespearean' levels of deception

The lawsuit against the builders, Troon Pacific and its CEO Greg Malin, is seeking unspecified damages for the luxury home. The plaintiff is listed as 950 Lombard LLC, and public records say the OpenAI CEO is the mansion’s current resident, according to The San Francisco Standard. The LLC purchased the home in 2020.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Architectural Digest featured the 9,000-square-foot estate, which boasted a wellness cottage, a “bat cave” tunnel, an outdoor theater, an art gallery and a “turntable” garage.

Inside a $40.5M Estate With a “Batcave” Garage | On The Market | Architectural Digest

However, the lawsuit alleges the house was poorly built, leading to costly damage. Chief among the complaints was the infinity pool, which the plaintiff says was badly designed and has waterproofing issues that flooded the house last year, the Standard reported.

Advertisement

The luxury home also reportedly had issues with a shoddy line that sent raw sewage onto the property. The suit claims Troon and Malin knew of the issues and lied about fixing them to sell the house.

The plaintiff says repairing the property will cost at least $4 million.

Troon Pacific and Malin have faced other lawsuits alleging shoddy workmanship, according to the Standard, and have reportedly been forced to pay back almost $50 million to investors.