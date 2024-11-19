The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

Oura smart rings will soon be able to give users deeper insights about their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM-0.11% ) , the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

The two companies on Tuesday announced the strategic partnership, which they say paves the way for their devices and apps to be used together give users a more comprehensive picture of their overall health.

“This partnership with Dexcom will enable us to empower our members to make informed decisions and adjust behaviors to positively impact their biometrics and long-term health,” said Oura CEO Tom Hale in a press release. “Working together, Oura and Dexcom will help members decide what and when to eat by surfacing correlations between activities like sleep and exercise and members’ glucose levels.”

Dexcom and Oura said they are developing new ways to integrate their apps and devices to provide health insights from glucose data collected from Dexcom devices and vital signs, sleep, stress, activity and heart health data collected and monitored by Oura smart rings.

The first app integration stemming from the partnership is expected to launch in the first half of 2025. The companies will also promote and cross-sell each other’s products.

As part of the deal, Dexcom is investing $75 million in Oura’s Series D funding.

Oura launched its latest smart ring in October and gave its mobile app a complete overhaul. The company said the new ring provides more accurate tracking of various health metrics with an updated algorithm and improved research-grade sensors.

In August, Dexcom launched the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring system in the U.S. Typically, continuous glucose monitors are used by people with diabetes to track their realtime blood-sugar levels. Dexcom’s Steelo, though, is available without a prescription and can be used by people without diabetes.

“Now, millions more have access to 24/7, easy-to-understand glucose insights that can inform their daily lifestyle choices and support behavior modification,” Dexcom COO Jake Leach said at the time.

Rival medical device maker Abbott launched its own over-the-counter glucose monitor just a few weeks later.

Both devices are targeted at people who want more biometric data to help them improve their overall health and wellness.