Ozempic can even cut the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

In This Story NVO LLY

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic (NVO) is linked to yet another health benefit. This time it’s lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

People who are prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — as a treatment for type 2 diabetes may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Advertisement

The study found that prescriptions for semaglutide were associated with a lower risk of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis compared to people taking other diabetes medications, including other GLP-1 drugs.

Advertisement

Semaglutide is part of the GLP-1 class of medications, which mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar. These medications have become highly sought after for their remarkable effectiveness in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes. Other GLP-1 treatments include Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Advertisement

Ozempic and prescription weight loss drugs: How they work, what they cost, side effects, and everything to know

Researchers in this study analyzed the electronic records of more than 1 million patients with type 2 diabetes who had no previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease over a three-year period.

Advertisement

The study found that semaglutide was associated with a 40% to 70% reduced risk of a first-time Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis compared to patients taking other diabetes medications.

The study authors noted that semaglutide has been shown to address several factors linked to Alzheimer’s, including weight, heart health, alcohol use, smoking, and depression. They suggested that, due to its impact on these risk factors, semaglutide may help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in high-risk patients.

Advertisement

The researchers also added that their findings support the need for further clinical trials to evaluate semaglutide’s potential in delaying or preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

As of 2024, an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, a figure expected to nearly double to 13.8 million by 2060.